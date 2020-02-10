Why Glasgow is a disgrace to the environment - Brian Wilson

Advertisement

Glasgow City Councils need money to keep the city clean, not just enough for a temporary solution before world leaders arrive for the UN climate summit in November, writes Brian Wilson.

When asked about the environmental problems that concern them, a majority answers in terms of their own environment rather than major challenges that the world faces.

Advertisement

This can be disappointing for activists who rightly believe that we should all be concerned about climate change. But if you live in an environment that is polluted by litter, overflowing bins, polluting dogs, and lapsed stores, they tend to be prioritized.

That is a truth that Glasgow and the Scottish government must urgently learn. The city, where the world’s largest environmental jamboree is held in November, is an environmental shame according to popular criteria.

READ MORE: Gail Hurley: Glasgow crucial for building a financial system to slow down climate change

READ MORE: Glasgow rat problem “alarmingly high” because the city sees six times more callouts than Edinburgh

I passed the statue of Donald Dewar outside the Concert Hall and could swear that he looked even more gloomy than usual. Around him were littered streets and strewn poor souls in sleeping bags, symbolizing our new status as the capital of homeless dead in the UK.

Then I walked from Dalmarnock Station to Celtic Park. For 14 days there had been no play, but bottles, cans and other waste were undisturbed. When I started noticing, similar conditions were seen everywhere in the green environment.

Perhaps the fact that I was in Lisbon earlier this week has made me more aware of a shocking contrast in cleanliness. This is what happens when the municipality’s budgets are relentlessly reduced. Prior to 200 heads of state reaching Glasgow in November, there will undoubtedly be a major clean-up. The streets will sparkle. Rough sleepers will be found a refuge.

But a cosmetic, temporary exercise around COP26 will be even more offensive to ordinary Glaswegians. Now it’s time for Glasgow to clean up his act, to hide the homeless and to receive the funding that the city so clearly needs.