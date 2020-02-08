Advertisement

In London, where I live, the idea of ​​winter cycling is generally just about remembering gloves and making sure your bike lights are charged. In Joensuu, the compact city in Eastern Finland, where I am now, it is probably a more serious matter.

When I got off the train from Helsinki, the temperature was -16 ° C (3 ° F) and not higher than -6 ° C. Every road, sidewalk and bike path is covered with a thick layer of snow.

One of the first things you see on the city streets is bicycles. Around 20% of all trips in Joensuu are made by bike. In the depths of winter, that number drops by about half, but that’s still far better than in most Finnish cities, let alone anywhere in the UK.

I’m in Joensuu because I was invited to attend the Winter Cycling Congress, an annual gathering of researchers, scientists, and city officials that is hosted by a different cool community every year.

After a few days with the people here, two main lessons came up. First, although winter biking has its challenges, they’re not always what you might expect. Second, and this may be more predictable, if you want to have more people on bikes in winter, it’s less about individuals than infrastructure.

In terms of practicality when driving on snow, Joensuu-like conditions for compacted snow are fairly simple. Almost everyone I’ve seen this week has used everyday bikes with normal tires.

A cyclist drives through Joensuu, where around 20% of all trips are made by bike. Photo: Lev Karavanov

Ari Varonen, the city’s chief road construction engineer, told me that Joensuu’s bike routes are plowed with the same tractors that are used for roads. They have a blade to push fresh snow away and grooved the surface so it doesn’t become so slippery. The lanes are then scattered instead of using corrosive salt on the bike.

If the weather stays below freezing, everything is fine. As Matti Koistinen, Chairman of the Finnish Cyclists Association, explained to me, different temperatures are the main cause of the biggest problems.

“If it is really snow covered as it is now, it is nice to ride on it. But if the temperature rises above 0 ° C, it becomes hell. It gets very mushy and when it freezes again, it is pure ice and really bouncing. “

At this point, it seems the consensus, it is best to only venture onto a bike with tires fitted with metal studs, as you can never be sure that a newly frozen track has been freshly spread.

Joensuu has several advantages as a bicycle city. It is relatively small, almost completely flat, and its wide streets have been built mainly in the past few decades – as late as the 1950s it had only about 7,000 inhabitants.

But there is also a comprehensive system of separate cycle paths, some only for bicycles, others as part of a wide footpath. This is particularly important, Varonen said to me: “A wheel track that has just been painted on the road would not work here in winter. When you’ve packed snow, you can’t even see the markings. So nobody would use it. “

Again we come back to a multi-year topic of the bicycle blog: If you want many people to ride a bike, you need a consistent political will to spend money on suitable bike facilities in the long term.

The mayor, Kari Karjalainen, uses a static bike to power the PA system at the Winter Cycling Congress. Photo: Peter Walker / The Guardian

The winter bike congress shows that the politicians in Joensuu are committed to cycling and active traffic in general. The city’s mayor, Kari Karjalainen, not only greeted the participants at an opening reception, but also pedaled on the standard bike that was used to operate the event’s PA system.

There are good reasons for it. Joensuu is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025. It will not achieve this goal without significantly reducing traffic emissions, which make up 70% of total emissions.

The Finnish government is also committed and has launched an active travel funding program to increase walking and cycling by 30% by 2030. The whole country is committed to 2030, 20 years before Britain’s deadline.

While cycling groups in Britain are usually marginalized by the government, Koistinen, as a representative of the cycling association, sits on the official committee to find ways to reduce emissions.

One trap where forward-looking strategies in places like Joensuu are endlessly detailed is that people in other countries may be tempted to shrug their shoulders and simply assume that the Finns do things differently.

In the city’s secondary school, about half of the students go to school in winter. Photo: Peter Walker / The Guardian

And to some extent, too: North Karelia, the Finnish region whose capital is Joensuu, was the basis for one of the earliest and best-known public health experiments in history, when 20 years of efforts led to a decline in historically high rates of heart disease caused by rampant smoking and a diet based largely on animal fats by around 80%.

But you could take another lesson. The opening event of the Winter Cycling Congress took place in the city’s secondary school, where, according to the teachers, around half of the students still go to school in winter. That morning it was -13C and it was snowing. But the school bike racks were full.

The next time you’re wondering if you can go cycling in winter, you should think about it.