Why Emma Watson skipped the Academy Awards in 2020

Advertisement

Emma Watson doesn’t show up on red carpets very often, and despite her Oscar nominations for Little Women’s, the actress didn’t come to the Academy Awards tonight. Though disappointed, it’s not surprising: she only saw the premiere in New York City and hadn’t been to the Oscars in six years.

Little Women is nominated for several Oscars tonight: Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for Best Actress for her work as Jo March; Florence Pugh has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work as Amy March; Greta Gerwig is nominated for the best screenplay. Jacqueline Durran was nominated for the best costume design. The entire cast has been nominated for Best Film. and Alexandre Desplat has been nominated for the best original score.

Watson was last at the Oscars in 2014:

Advertisement

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

And her last big red carpet appearance was at the New York premiere of Little Women two months ago. There she went with a Gothic look and chose a black dress with a vampy lip.

Dia DipasupilGetty Images

Watson plays Meg March in the film. Before the release of Little Women’s, she talked about how she felt at the age of 30 this year and how she understood to be single. “I thought:” Why is everyone making such a fuss about 30 years old? It’s not a big deal … “she started.” Cut to 29 and I wonder, “Oh my god, I feel so stressed and scared. And I realize that there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal news If you haven’t built a house, if you don’t have a husband, if you don’t have a baby, if you are 30 years old and you are not in an incredibly safe, stable place in your career, or you are I am still wondering what I am to do … There’s just so much fear. “

As a single, “I never thought I was a happy single,” she admitted. “I thought:” This is totally playful. “It took a long time, but I’m very happy (as a single). I call it a partnership.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).