The Terracotta Army exhibition from China caused a sensation when it came to Edinburgh in 1985 and could do it again, writes Steve Cardownie.

A photo of the Terracotta Army exhibition held at The City Arts Center in! 985 on yesterday’s Retro page of this article and reminded me of the time when I had the privilege of visiting one of Edinburgh’s twin cities, Xian, where the Emperor’s Warriors were discovered.

They were buried with Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China, to protect him in the afterlife and were discovered in 1974 by local farmers sinking a well.

The army consists of 8000 soldiers, 130 chariots with 520 horses and 150 cavalry horses, in addition to other non-military figures discovered in other pits, including officials, acrobats, strong men and musicians.

The exhibition was the first time the army had been seen in the UK, and crush barriers had to be located along Market Street to fight with the crowd that flocked to see the figures shown.

That was already 35 years ago and a whole new generation was not given the opportunity to see these figures from the army at the door.

The City Arts Center was once known for hosting blockbuster exhibitions ranging from Star Trek and Star Wars to Gold of the Pharaohs, which charged a modest entrance fee to compensate for the costs. Is it beyond the limits of the possibilities that the authorities in Xian can be approached to see if figures can be borrowed for a new exhibition about the Terracotta Army?

It would be a great attraction in itself, but it would also provide an awe-inspiring look at China’s fascinating history for both scientists and the general public.