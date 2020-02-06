Why does Kim Kardashian's house look like this?

Advertisement

On February 3, Kim Kardashian West tweeted two photos of the Hidden Hills mansion that she shares with Kanye West. It is a relatively normal thing for a celebrity whose fame is partly based on family life, which is already a product of public consumption. But the two interior shots do not look like a previously popular reality TV series.

The interiors of the house are completely empty, immaculate spaces that remain untouched by a single painting, decoration, or loose piece of furniture. They are completely beige monochrome. You can only tell the difference between floor, wall or door by the shadows. (In this way they resemble a series by photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto.) Kim Kardashian, a symbol of American abundance in all its forms, who has enough money to literally buy everything he wants, chooses nothing instead – and brags about it social media with it. Kim described the Vogue style as “Minimal Monastery”.

Such aggressive austerity measures were shocking. “Looks like a rich insane asylum,” one person tweeted back. “Please put some things in your house, it drives me crazy,” wrote another. There were photoshops with various possible decoration schemes that added kitschy objects to break the vacuum.

However, this is not just a Marie Kondo cleaning boost that has gotten out of control. Kardashian minimalism is ultimately a matter of taste. The emptiness is wanted to have more aspirations than expensive objects. It is as if measuring wealth is not what you can buy, but what you can leave out. Not that it was cheap not to put anything on the walls – the interior of the manor house was a collaboration between West and the Spartan architect and designer Axel Vervoordt.

To find out how the aesthetics of emptiness became so popular as a symbol of wealth instead of actual simplicity, you have to look back through the 20th century, as when researching my book The Longing for Less: Living with Minimalism. It was born through the modern age of the German Bauhaus, where architects and designers began to use industrial materials such as glass and steel to create living spaces inspired by hospitals and sanatoriums.

In 1926 the architect Hannes Meyer designed an alternative environment, the “Co-Op. Interior ”, which offers everything that the utopian person of the future needs: a folding chair, a range of fabrics for a bed and a gramophone on a stool in the corner. It was anti-consumer and anti-materialist, according to Meyer: Prestige lives “in the attitude of the house owner and not on the wall of a room!”

In the 1930s, Philip Johnson imported Bauhaus aesthetics as a former curator of the Museum of Modern Art to the United States and filled his Manhattan apartment with skeleton furniture made of metal tubing and leather. He popularized architects like Mies van der Rohe, who had fled to New York and Chicago from the Nazis in Germany.

Johnson’s own glass house, built in New Canaan, Connecticut in 1949, may not be comparable to fanciful empty architecture. There are no internal barriers, just four glass walls from floor to ceiling. The sparse furniture comes from Mies, along with a standing cupboard that hides the bed on one side of the rectangle. “Comfort is not one of my interests,” Johnson said later in life. “You can feel comfortable in any environment that is beautiful.” The line might as well apply to the superficial elegance of Kardashian’s Villa, which seems to offer more places to take a selfie than to sit down.

We call spaces like this “minimalist”, but the term minimalism was originally only applied to the visual arts. In the 1960s in Manhattan, artists used industrial materials and installed them in galleries – such as Donald Judd’s aluminum boxes or Dan Flavin’s fluorescent lights. In order to accommodate these pieces, the gallery rooms became larger and emptier: the empty space was a symbolic reminder like a gilded frame from the 19th century that these objects were art and not garbage.

The artist and critic Brian O’Doherty described the gallery rooms as “white cubes”. In the following decades, the white cube aesthetic came into being thanks to works by architects such as Richard Meier, John Pawson and Vervoordt, thanks to urban lofts, upscale apartments and finally suburban villas. Our houses are art galleries that may sound good, but are inhumane and uncomfortable.

It is not as clean and pure as it looks. “The apparent neutrality of the white wall is an illusion,” wrote O’Doherty in 1976. It summarizes “trade and aesthetics, artists and the public, ethics and practicality”. It is the image of society that supports it and therefore it is a perfect surface to cheer up our paranoias. “In other words, minimalism pretends intellectual simplicity – morally good, anti-consumerist – and is just as complicit in the problems of capitalism as anything else. Empty interiors are often only highlighted as valuable and desirable.

It’s easy to compare the Kardashian West residence to another interior lover, Donald Trump. Trump’s gold-covered, ubiquitous ornament, the cliché of wealth since Versailles, looks like the opposite of minimalism. However, when minimalism becomes as extreme as in the Kardashian-West case, it is equally alienating because it is equally ridiculous. And in my opinion both are tasteless.

Kyle Chayka

Kyle Chayka is the author of The Longing for Less: Living With Minimalism, published by Bloomsbury.