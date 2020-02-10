Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is in trouble when he ends up in a legal soup. The case was filed by Poonam Pandey, who said she had received several calls and asked her to take off all over the country, including Karachi. One of the other defendants is Kundra’s manager, Saurabh Kushwah.

Pandey has stated that her app was managed by Kundra’s company, with whom she signed a contract. The actress also claimed that the app was still active despite the termination of the contract. The complaint continued when she accused Kundra and her employee of losing contact with the app in question, which is why she had to deal with numerous phone calls.

The reason she had to move to Bombay High Court was because the police refused to register an FIR. She cut all ties with the above company in December 2019. Pandey said that in addition to receiving calls, she also received obscene messages and videos, which added to her misery.

Kundra and his employee still have to react to the matter.

