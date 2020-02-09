Why did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar? Recall of his Academy Award for short film 'Dear Basketball'

Advertisement

In 2018, Kobe Bryant became the first former professional athlete to be nominated and won an Academy Award after his film “Dear Basketball” won the best animation film at the Oscars.

“As basketball players, we really need to remain silent and dribble. I’m glad we do a lot more than that,” Bryant said in his acceptance speech.

Advertisement

Bryant’s animated short film “Dear Basketball” is based on the poem he wrote in 2015 when he announced his retirement at the NBA. The film was directed by Glen Keane, who made the hand-drawn animations. The score was made by legendary composer John Williams, who agreed to help Bryant because the two were friendly to each other.

Williams spoke to the New York Times after Bryant’s death on January 26.

MORE: Your version of Kobe does not have to match that of someone else

“During my friendship with Kobe, he always tried to define and understand inspiration, even though he was modest and almost unconsciously an inspiration to countless millions,” Williams said. “His enormous potential contribution to unity, understanding and social justice must now be mourned with him.”

Keane told the Times how passionate Bryant became about the film when he really started working on it.

“Kobe was the most passionate man led by his heart and intellect. He was a great thinker with an insatiable hunger for learning: as soon as he stepped into animation, he eagerly began to absorb every aspect of it,” Keane said. “Working with him was a dream and one of the highlights of my career.”

Why did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar?

Bryant won the Academy Award for best animation film. The film that won was entitled “Dear Basketball,” and it was based on the poem that Bryant wrote when he announced his retirement from the NBA. He was the first African-American ever to win in this category.

Watch the Kobe Bryant Oscar speech

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boFbw7cwaG8 (/ embed)

In anticipation of Bryant’s Oscar victory, he told The Undefeated what it felt like to be nominated.

“I’ve always been told that if basketball players are expected to play. This is all you know. This is all you do. Don’t think about dealing with finances. Don’t think about going into business. Don’t think you’re a want to be a writer – that’s cute. I have that much. What do you want to do when you retire? “Well, I want to be a storyteller.” That’s cute.

“This is … a form of validation for people to look and say,” OK, he can really do something other than dribble and shoot. “”

Watch “Dear Basketball”, the Oscar-winning film from Kobe Bryant

Unfortunately, there is no official way to view the full version of “Best Basketball.”

The film was initially hosted online to watch for free by go90, but the company was closed on July 31, 2018. After go90, Believe Entertainment Group stopped the film online via its website as a way to present its previous work, but the company encountered problems.

MORE: Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and the All-Star Game 1998

“People started tearing the film and posting illegally,” production supervisor Stephanie Madison told Sporting News. “The Bryant family has asked to remove all available versions of the full movie, so we did. We are now in a bit of a retention pattern because we want to honor their request.”

Madison says there are currently no plans for Believe Entertainment Group to sell the rights to the film while it waits to see how the Bryant family wants to continue.

How did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar?

Bryant set up a great team around him. Keane worked for Walt Disney Animation Studios from 1974-2012. He served as an accompanying animator on films such as “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin,” among others. In 2007 he won the Winsor McCay Award, which is awarded for lifelong contributions in the field of animation.

He also recruited Williams for the “Best basketball.” Williams is perhaps best known for his music on “Star Wars”, but he has worked on so much more than just that franchise. He has 52 Academy Award nominations, making him the second most nominated person after Walt Disney.

MORE: How Kobe turned a “hater” into an admirer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_TPsyujt8s (/ embed)

In addition to the team around him, Bryant himself has contributed a lot. He supplied the source material for the film, his poem under the same name.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing,” Bryant told The Undefeated. “I had a really great teacher who taught me the art of telling stories and writing and composing. When I came to the competition, I kept writing, kept practicing. When I got injured and we made a news movie – then it started for me.

“I enjoyed writing that movie and writing every chapter … What should we do now? That’s what it really started.”

Oscar nominations 2018: short film (animation)

Below are the other nominations in the Bryant category.