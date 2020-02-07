Why Derek Mackay has to resign as a comment from the MSP leader

Advertisement

Without a dramatic turn of events, the former finance minister should not stay in Holyrood.

Assuming that everything is what it seems, there is no doubt that Derek Mackay must resign as MSP.

Revelations published by the Sun newspaper that Mackay, who has been stopped as financial secretary and suspended by the SNP, repeatedly sent a 16-year-old boy a message on social media, was described by Scottish Labor leader Richard Leonard as “nothing less than predatory ” described. while the Scottish Conservative’s interim leader Jackson Carlaw suggested the messages that the teenager described as “really cute” and invited him to a rugby match could constitute “the care of a young individual.”

Police Scotland has also appealed to anyone with information about what has taken place despite not yet receiving a formal “crime complaint”.

Mackay described his actions as “foolish” but, as Leonard pointed out, this proves how serious his actions were, even if they fail to commit a crime. And to be clear, it would be just as serious if the teenager in question had been a girl.

It is likely that there is an agreement between the parties that the 42-year-old Mackay is now subtracting as MSP for Renfrewshire North and West. However, Nicola Sturgeon was right when she said that “no matter how angry and shocked we are in these situations, there is a need for a proper trial”.

Despite the scale of justified outrage, the full facts must be established in a calm and thoughtful manner. After all, there may be questions that others have to answer.

It has long been known that those in power positions sometimes abuse it, but the MeToo movement should have had the full consequences for anyone who doesn’t understand it.

Such behavior may once have been brushed under the carpet, but society has changed considerably and for the better by refusing to tolerate it.

MSPs are the democratically elected leaders of this country and their actions must be flawless. It is, or should be, at least part of their job to send a message to those in power in a wider society about what is and what is not acceptable behavior.

And an MSP, let alone a cabinet minister, who sends dozens of unsolicited messages of the type described to a 16-year-old, is, in the prime minister’s words, “unacceptable.” This is not a party political issue, but a moral issue.