Why Democrats risk tearing the party apart while Republicans remain loyal to Trump - Henry McLeish

Advertisement

As the Democrats prepare to vote for the party’s candidate against Donald Trump, it is clear that they must avoid five-month disputes over personal and political issues, writes Henry McLeish.

Iowa will vote in a few days, but for the Democrats, will President Trump make this decision about age, gender, ideology, the party’s soul, personal feuds between the candidates, or who is best able to defeat them? Trump’s political “base”, which is currently facing a trial against the Senate in Washington over two impeachment proceedings against him, has shown no signs of collapse, and his candidacy for the November election is in the pocket, despite two Republican opponents, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.

Advertisement

Trump’s total control over the Republican Party forces many states to give up their proposed primary and caucus votes as acts of “solidarity and loyalty” for him out of fear of retaliation and his angry and unpredictable behavior.

Out of a field of 41 candidates, 12 remain in the democratic race. The Iowa Caucus poll reflects the broader picture of the US, with four candidates leading the field. Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg requested double-digit numbers, with Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Andrew Yang still being single numbers. Biden is just ahead in US-wide surveys. In this phase of the competition, he appears as the strongest candidate and possible favorite to win the nomination.

READ MORE: How populists like Donald Trump use public anger to stand up to the law – Joyce McMillan

READ MORE: Watch how NATO leaders appear to be gossiping about Donald Trump in unguarded chat

But for Biden, this competition is not a slam dunk. His debates and stump performances were sluggish, contradictory, sluggish, and prone to gaff, with a tendency to loosen up. However, it cannot be overlooked that he opposes his working class, his eight years of experience as Vice President of Obama and a longtime member of the US Senate.

Antidote to Trump?

His popularity with African-American voters is exceptional and despite some serious criticism of his views on abortion, the tendency to be close to women, and his fundraiser, Biden is seen as an antidote to a president like Trump who has a tortured relationship with the law, truth , Ethics, women, honesty, race and boundaries of all kinds.

In sharp contrast, Biden is viewed as a decent man, the sure candidate who has had more than his share of personal tragedy in his life and has remained loyal to the party, the country and the people.

There couldn’t be two more contrasting candidates than Biden and Trump. However, Biden belongs to a different era of US politics, which some voters regard as a disadvantage, unlike Trump, who many believe is from another planet! Biden has to prove that he can deal with such a bitterly divided America, in which culture, identity, dignity, resentment and grievances are involved in a smoldering resentment against race, diversity and religion.

Is age important? In this presidential race, Biden 77, Warren 70, Sanders 78, Bloomberg 77 and Trump 73 strive for the highest office in the world. No problem for them.

But does it highlight an ageism problem for America? One of the main competitors in Iowa is Pete Buttigieg, a 38-year-old war veteran, gay, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one of the most measured, authoritative, and articulate politicians the United States has seen in a generation.

British-style socialism

Another younger candidate is Andrew Yang, 45. Yang is an entrepreneur who knows his way around and is well funded. Many Twitter followers have warmed up to “make America think”. A breakthrough is unlikely this time for Yang and Buttigieg, both political centrists, but harbors the prospect that a new generation will take off at the presidential level in the coming years.

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who carry the banner of the progressive left of the Democrats and British workers’ socialism, are in good hands in Iowa and the United States. The Democratic Party is moving to the left, but how far Warren and Sanders want to leave American voters behind is another question. Sanders, a political veteran, is the longest-serving independent in the history of the U.S. Congress and fought unsuccessfully against Hillary Clinton in 2016 for the Democratic nomination.

Warren is the U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, widely recognized as the most important political won among leaders in hope and a strong supporter of a broader and more universal health care system in the United States.

After surviving an early political controversy over her “Native American origin”, she is now embroiled in a bitter and angry feud over Sanders’ claim that a woman cannot defeat President Trump. Both accuse each other of lies, and supporters on both sides demand that they move on. On the eve of the Iowa poll, this is a massive distraction for the candidates and the Democratic Party. Unfortunately, both candidates compete for the same caucus vote and seem less interested in an armistice. There is a risk that a previous themed competition will become personal.

‘Tangible Economic Fear’ in the Midwest

The “best candidate to beat Trump” is the most compelling and unified issue for the Democratic Party that could help secure election, Biden.

Trump tweets from the sidelines true to form and makes the best of the spit between Sanders and Warren. His campaign has announced that he will travel to Des Moines Iowa and hold a rally on Thursday before the gatherings.

However, the president must be aware of the words of the editor of the Storm Lake Times that “there is significant economic concern in the Midwest” as farmers in Iowa have difficulty dealing with the president’s criminal trade agreements. Trump will use his “policy of personal destruction” against the eventual democratic candidate, and this is an additional consideration as Democrats think about which candidate is best able to defeat a politically ugly, uniquely shameless and divisible president.

Noting the extraordinary importance of the presidential election and the absolute priority of Trump’s deletion, the New York Times editorial office approved two separate Democratic candidates for President Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren in violation of the Convention.

They complain about the lack of a “single, powerful, moderate voice” and emphasize the need to unify issues, heal the massive divisions that haunt America today, and return to decency in political discourse and governance.

Choosing two candidates is an important gesture of gender, but also a reminder that the election of the first president is still an inspiring idea that could restore America’s image after Trump’s dark years.

Even more revealing is the fact that the Democratic Party has no prominent candidate when the Iowa caucus approaches. However, one thing is certain. The party does not need five months of introspection, searching for the soul and grappling with personal or political issues.

Streetwise Trump remains a malicious and dangerous enemy and a unique political predator.

Advertisement