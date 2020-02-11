Advertisement

This season, Taymour is undertaking a new upcycled fabric project that shows the challenges — and benefits! —Of environmentally conscious design. She has partnered with The OR, an organization that works to find ways to repurpose used clothing — 15 million items or second-hand clothing arrive in Ghana weekly, Taymour explained, with 40% of those pieces becoming waste that sits open on the ground. “They’re trying to make a factory where they can start shredding the clothes and making down puffer jackets,” Taymour said of their efforts, and for this collection, the organization brought several T-shirts back from Ghana for Taymour, who is using them to make dresses for the Fall 2020 collection. About sixty of the shirts were tidily folded in stacks and tucked above the wall storage units in Taymour’s Chinatown studio — when you are out of the materials to upcycle, the modest piles are underscored, you are with the limits of your initiative.

Of course, it helps that Taymour, who is in the early thirties, isn’t dreaming of world domination. “Collina will always be like this,” she said, her Pomeranian, Powwow, lazing in her lap. Taymour has a bit of a stony, acidic Daria Morgendorffer-grows-up vibe, and the voice to match. “I really want to stay as a community-based and fun and high-energy and don’t let it get too commercial.” Four young women were putting the collection together around us, in a pleasantly disorganized and almost-cramped studio: two were customizing Hoka sneakers with blue paint; another was perfecting a crinoline skirt under a green, earthy print ball skirt; a fourth was tapping on a laptop. A few minutes later, two of her models wandered in — one, a handsome friend who told us about his new role in a throuple; the other, the mother of the brand’s stylist — and pulled clothes on with the simple pleasure or playing dress-up.

Taymour imagines she’ll “end up somewhere a little bit more commercial to help” with the bottom line at some point (most likely in a creative director role at a bigger brand), but “I’m really happy with the level of business we’re doing now. You couldn’t really ask for better store placements. ”She was recently picked up by Ssense, but most of her stores are in London — the clothes have a perfect gallery-desk-to-night club attitude that meshes well with the young designer scene there.

In fact, it’s notable that Taymour’s clothes have gotten better as her efforts to design more responsibly have ramped up. The Fall 2020 season she showed on Sunday was particularly loose, fun, and extremely wearable, combining the chaotic hues and party energy of Jean-Paul Gaultier with the homespun look and anti-corporate consciousness or Vivienne Westwood. (The clothes are well-made but not works of great tailoring perfection, which she acknowledges, somewhat flirtatiously, as an asset.) And in the grain of Westwood and Gaultier, she thinks or her pieces not so much as precious collectibles but as things that you’ll just want to wear forever. “I just make really crazy pieces,” she said. “And if you like the vibe, you’re going to keep it for a very long time.”