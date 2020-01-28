Why Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attended Grammy 2020 separately

Advertisement

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had their first big prize-giving ceremony of the decade on the Grammy tonight. Instead, they spent the majority of the night publicly separated.

Cabello brought her father as her date on the red carpet and she sang “First Man” for him during the broadcast. Mendes’ reaction to her performance was not shown.

Mendes and Cabello sat together, but no recordings from the audience came forward. With a little luck that will change before the night ends. Cabello and Mendes are nominated for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for “Señorita”. Cabello warned Radio.com that if they won the prize, there might be some stripping in their acceptance speech. She was joking, of course.

“If Shawn and I win the GRAMMY, we walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots. That’s a promise, “she said. Then she stopped the joke before it could become a little more: “I’m just kidding. It is not. I have to train before I do that. “

She told the outlet that sharing a Grammy nomination with her boyfriend is a great honor. “It feels very special to share that kind of experience with someone who is first and foremost my friend I have known for so long,” she said. “He was actually the first person I think I wrote a song with when we did our collaboration” I Know What You Did last summer. “Flashing back then when we were only two children in a dressing room writing a song very quickly.”

