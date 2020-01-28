Why Brexit means we're at 100x risk from dodgy chemicals - Dr. Richard Dixon

Advertisement

The EU applies the precautionary principle for chemicals and bans much more than in the United States, where regulators have to demonstrate that it is unsafe before action can be taken, writes Dr. Richard Dixon.

We are facing a major conflict with European environmental standards, particularly with regard to the use of chemicals. British Chancellor Sajid Javid said last week that Britain would not follow future EU regulations. Many suspect that environmental, consumer, and food safety standards are sacrificed in the deal with the United States. In the meantime, the Scottish ministers have stated that we will comply with all environmental standards in Scotland and will try to keep up with them as they evolve after we leave. Nowhere is this difference in approach more apparent than in the control of chemicals.

We are currently part of the EU’s chemical regulation system called Reach. It is not perfect, but it is the most sophisticated system in the world. The chemical supplier must demonstrate that the uses of its chemicals are safe, while the US system does not even require chemical suppliers to provide data, including for new substances and new uses.

The EU applies the “precautionary principle” – the idea that the authorities should act to protect people and the environment, even if evidence is uncertain. In the United States, where the precautionary principle is not applied, the burden of proof is reversed, and instead the regulator needs to demonstrate that a product is unsafe before restrictions can be placed or the product can be banned. This different approach has led, for example, to the EU banning over 1,300 substances from use in cosmetics, while the US has banned only 11 – we should all feel a hundred times safer here.

Ideological divorce

In all trade negotiations with the United States, chemicals in products will be a central negotiating area. While we control pollution from factories in Scotland, it is the UK government that is supposed to protect us from dodgy chemicals in products and food, and Britain has the power to circumvent these safeguards. The chemical industry is the UK’s second largest manufacturing sector, so they have a strong voice in talking to the government and are already demanding that these annoying barriers to trade (ie, human and animal welfare regulations) be removed in all areas of the UK-US trade agreement ,

Even if common sense prevails and we do not sell a safe environment, there are great practical difficulties. Current guidelines for chemical companies based in the UK are: If they keep their European approvals alive, they will have to appoint a company in the EU to represent them as soon as the UK leaves the EU. There is no firm commitment to abide by the European Chemicals Agency that regulates the reach system, including evaluating new chemicals and reviewing new safety data for existing ones. If we cannot be part of the European agency, we have to create our own.

In the last year of a ten-year program in 2018, the agency received more than 28,000 applications to evaluate 4,500 chemicals in certain uses that now need to be processed. They also received 27 appeals against their decisions, which take an average of 15 months. The agency has almost 600 employees and an annual budget of almost 120 million euros.

The ideological effort to completely separate ourselves from the European institutions and the temptation to water down the standards of trade agreements means that we may have to duplicate every aspect of this massive, complex system if we want to continue to sell products on the European market and still want to stop much worse off.

Dr. Richard Dixon is director of Friends of the Earth Scotland

