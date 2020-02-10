Why Boris Johnson's Brexit dreams face a new problem in Ireland - Angus Robertson

Advertisement

Victory for Sinn Fein in the Ireland general election will raise the issue of Irish reunification, bringing Boris Johnson to the scene, writes Angus Robertson.

Irish general elections have never traditionally led British news headlines, but the historical results of the weekend poll have led to unprecedented coverage.

For the first time since independence, Sinn Féin has won the most preferred votes, with 24.5 percent compared to Fianna Fáil at 22.2 percent and Fine Gael at 20.9 percent.

It is hard to disagree with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, who said that the Irish general election was “something of a revolution in the polls”. Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was only re-elected as TD after Sinn Féin moved to first place in his multi-member constituency.

He predicted that it would be “a challenge” to form a government, while Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that “significant incompatibility” still exists. While a stable government needs two of the three larger parties to make an arrangement, both established parties have ruled out a deal with Sinn Féin, while a large coalition seems to be flying in the light of voters’ desire for change.

Politics has come a long way in Ireland in recent decades, with significant social and economic progress that generates more wealth per capita than the UK.

During the dark days, who had foreseen Sinn Féin in the government in Northern Ireland and become the largest party in the Irish Republic?

Although their overall election success was largely due to issues such as housing, homelessness and the health service, their support for a border survey and Irish reunification will undoubtedly come to the fore. Boris Johnson can no longer bluff on Ireland and Brexit. That’s for sure.