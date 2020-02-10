Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reyolds skip the Academy Awards in 2020

Advertisement

It’s the last night of the awards season, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have chosen not to be there. The A-list couple are not at the Oscars tonight, although they could attend an after party. Neither Lively nor Reynolds were nominated for awards, and none of them were selected to host the night.

Lively and Reynolds were mainly photographed on the east coast this year. The two live in New York, with a home north of New York City in Bedford. You also own an apartment in TriBeCa.

Lively was in New York City last week and worked in the press for her new film The Rhythm Section. She appeared on Good Morning America and the Tonight Show. She even ran a small marathon with four outfits in one day.

Advertisement

NBCGetty Images

Jackson Lee Getty Images

MediaPunch / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

James DevaneyGetty Images

Lively and Reynolds are parents of three girls: James, 4; Inez, 2; and a newborn daughter, whose name they have not revealed. The actress talked a little about Baby # 3 on the Tonight Show.

“I really did have a baby,” Lively began when asked about her third addition. “I have so many children! Yes, it’s a difficult adjustment in our house, but it’s good. I have two other daughters, my eldest is very much in love with the baby, but my middle child is not that much, but we are thinking about keeping her, “joked Lively.

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).