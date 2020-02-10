Why Angelina Jolie skipped the 2020 Academy Awards

Advertisement

Samir HusseinGetty Images

Angelina Jolie wasn’t on the road for award ceremonies this season, but there was speculation that could change at today’s Oscars because her big Maleficent 2 project has been nominated. It didn’t do that; Jolie was not seen at the ceremony.

Maleficent 2 has a best makeup and hairstyle nod, with the Academy recognizing Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White.

Advertisement

There is a slim chance that Jolie will come out to one of the many after-parties later. However, it’s not a high probability: Jolie was last time at the Oscars with husband Brad Pitt in 2014, and she hasn’t been photographed at a major Oscar for years after parties.

Jolie was also out of the country and shot The Eternals in London. Without a personal nomination, a film project abroad and an evening on which her ex is the focus, Jolie understandably declined the celebrations.

picture alliance getty images

Pitt is considered the front runner for the best supporting actor this evening. He attended every award ceremony except for the BAFTAs last weekend because of his family commitments.

Jolie spoke in October about how her separation from Pitt changed her. “I don’t know anything about fate, but I’m sure I’m in transition, and this is a homecoming, I’m coming back to myself. Because I was a bit lost,” she said in a French interview translated into English “I think it was at the end of my relationship with Brad and then when we split up. It was complicated, I didn’t recognize myself anymore. And, how should I say, I would get smaller, less important, even if I did I was deeply sad, I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to tap into this humility and sense of insignificance. In the end, that’s human. And on top of that, I was dealing with some health problems. You have grounded all of these things and remind you of them how happy you are to be alive. It’s a lesson that I pass on to my children: the idea of ​​renewal and thus the possibility of joy. I had to rediscover the joy.

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).