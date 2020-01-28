Why a London office location doesn't have to break the bank

Advertisement

When it comes to doing business in the UK capital, choosing the location is one of the reasons for the company’s fundamental success or ultimate failure. First and foremost, you need an office location where you can gain new customers and ensure the visibility of your brand. However, you don’t necessarily have to spend a lot of money on a large office. Instead, consider these alternative options to ensure that you can spend your hard-earned money on more important things.

1. Common offices

Renting an office in London for your business team can be expensive, especially if you have a fairly small company. For this reason, you should consider looking for an office share. basically a room that is rented between different companies. Each room is rented by a separate company, which tends to make the rent cheaper and is a special blessing for small start-ups. You also have the opportunity to network with other companies working by your side – an opportunity that you wouldn’t get if you had a building that only houses your own company.

2. Remote working

Not all of your employees actually have to work in an office building. Instead, you can give your employees flexible work patterns. This means that they can not only work remotely, but also have the opportunity to match their workload to their daily life plans. It is crucial that children or other family members are looked after or that another job is even considered. Employees can also take their work with them on trips. This is a great way to get the people you need from across the country instead of just focusing on the talent in your region. You can expand your business without worrying about additional costs. Simply pay your employees for the work they do instead of expecting them to keep to a tight schedule.

3. Serviced office locations

Instead of buying an expensive room, you can save money by renting an affordable, serviced office, such as B. Be Offices’ professional London office. A serviced office has all the utilities and technologies you need to make sure your business can thrive. These offices do not require any deposit and are usually located in central London locations. Some even offer complete buildings with gyms, leisure areas and auditoriums for use. This way you can really impress potential business partners that you visit.

4. Virtual office space

If you don’t yet have the means to actually buy an office, don’t worry, many start-ups use virtual offices to make this great first impression. You can work remotely in a virtual office, but still have the impression of a centralized location. They have a mailing address, reception and meeting rooms in one central location in London. This is a great way to save money, so you may be considering expanding your business to a permanent location.

