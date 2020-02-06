Who's Going Home During Peters 'Bachelor' Week 5, Part 2? Things got messy

Advertisement

After the Alayah controversy didn’t result in a rose ceremony in week 4, the bachelor producers had to catch up somehow in week 5, broadcast a three-hour special on February 3, and add another two-hour episode on February 5. That meant, of course, that some women had to say goodbye to Pilot Pete this week. So, for those who need a look back at what happened in Chile, here’s who went home during Peter’s Bachelor Week 5, Part 2.

The group traveled from Costa Rica to Santiago, Chile, at the beginning of the February 5 episode. When he arrived, Peter offered Hannah Ann Sluss a one-on-one interview, revealing that she had never been in love. Her admission made Peter fear that she might not be ready for anything serious with him, but after a tearful “breakthrough,” Peter gave her the rose of the date.

The other one-on-one conversation went to Victoria F., and again it didn’t go very smoothly. Peter was afraid that she would not open up to him, and she called to the producers, saying that she was not sure if she was ready for the marriage. At the end of the appointment, the couple had a heart to heart and Peter offered Victoria the rose and the chance to stay another week.

ABC / Francisco Roman

The group appointment with Sydney, Natasha, Kelsey, Victoria P., Madison, Tammy, Kelley and Mykenna saw the episode’s first elimination. During the evening of the date, Victoria P. decided to talk to Peter about the Alayah situation, which seemed to change its dynamics. But their conversation wasn’t going as planned; Peter revealed that he did not see her as his wife and sent Victoria P. home.

But even before the group appointment, Mykenna had been disappointed that she hadn’t had a one-to-one interview and apparently packed her bags to go. Ultimately, she didn’t send herself home, but when Tammy and Mykenna were selected for a two-person appointment, Tammy wasn’t afraid to tell Peter the fact.

“I’m wearing black today because it’s her funeral,” Tammy said to the cameras after telling Peter that she didn’t think Mykenna had any good intentions. However, Mykenna prevailed and Peter ultimately won over. “McKenna, I’ve heard everything you have to say tonight and I trust you,” he said, escorting Tammy out.

But surviving the two-on-one meeting didn’t mean Mykenna would see another week. During the subsequent rose ceremony, Peter offered neither her nor Sydney a rose, which meant that four women said goodbye to this episode.

To sum up again, here are everyone who left during the February 5 episode: Victoria P., Mykenna, Tammy and Sydney.

And here are the ones who have to stay at least until week 6: Kelley, Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, Natasha and Victoria F.

The bachelor’s program continues at 8 p.m. on Mondays. ET on ABC.