Whoopi Goldberg cannot shake off the behavior: The moderator of “View” will take on her main role as Deloris Van Cartier – “a little older, a little experienced” – in “Sister Act: The Musical” and this time bring her position as a signature in the film London Stage in a newly tailored revival of the 2006 musical.

Goldberg, who was previously presented as the producer of the production, is about a limited 39-time engagement of the musical in the London Eventim Apollo from July 29 to August 30, 2020. The engagement coincides with the usual summer time of “The View” break.

The creator and lead actress of “Completely Fabulous”, Jennifer Saunders, can play the leading role as Mom Superior. The casting was featured in a video launched on Thursday. Brenda Edwards will play the Deloris position at the Thursday matinees.

The musical “Sister Act” with authentic music by Alan Menken, which is mainly based on Goldberg’s film from 1992 and premiered in Pasadena, California, in a regional production from 2006 before the London premiere in 2009. A Broadway production ran from 2011 to 2012. (Goldberg also starred in the 1993 sequel, “Sister Act 2: Again In The Behavior.”)

Goldberg briefly appeared as Mom Superior at the London Palladium in 2010.

In addition to Menken’s music, “Sister Act” also offers lyrics by Glenn Slater, Guide by Invoice and Cheri Steinkellner as well as additional guide material by Douglas Carter Beane. A director was not introduced.

“This can be a very special alternative to seeing the probably most popular actors of our time in half, for whom she is so famous and popular,” says producer Jamie Wilson in the video.

Goldberg says: “Yes, the unique Deloris is a little older again, slightly spiced, but actually somehow on the market.”

On Thursday in “The View,” Goldberg said she was very excited about the gig because she encountered “resistance” to get a “Sister Act 3” underway, and the London staging of the musical could show that the franchise is not “dated”.

The London production is produced by Wilson and Goldberg. Tom Leonardis, head of the Goldberg production company, can also work in the manufacturing department.

Goldberg is also in the process of playing Mom Abagail in “The Stand”, the upcoming CBS all entry miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s novel.