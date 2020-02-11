Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden and Amber heard the booth in the eye

Advertisement

A number of massive names are ready for this was standing and ship. Whoopi Goldberg (The View), James Marsden (Westworld), Greg Kinnear (Home of Playing Cards) and Amber Heard (The Playboy Membership) are about to offer to connect CBS All Entry ’The Stand, as TVLine has recognized.

The streaming outlet illuminated a 10-part, limited-sequence adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling horror novel in January.

“I am excited and very happy that The Stand will lead a brand new life on this exciting new platform,” King said in a press release at the time. “Those affected are men and girls who know exactly what they are doing. The scripts are dynamite. The result is a memorable and exciting thing. I think it can take viewers into a world they hope for that she never shows up. “

King’s 1978 novel tells of an outbreak of influenza that wipes out almost everyone on the planet. As a result, survival groups struggle to rebuild society. Oh, and did we point out that there is an evil, supernatural presence that stocks weapons that he and his followers can discover?

Marsden will play Stu Redman, a virus-resistant marine veterinarian, according to our sister website Deadline. Since Stu did not get sick after discovering zero, the federal government is trying to make a vaccine from his blood. Information about the different character roles is currently not accessible.

The sequence is likely to be directed by Josh Boone (The Mistake in Our Stars), who will write with Ben Cavell (SEAL Staff).

