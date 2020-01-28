Who won the Pro Bowl in 2020? Bottom line, highlights, MVP winners from AFC versus NFC showdown

Advertisement

The AFC defeated NFC 38-33 in Pro Bowl 2020, a game overshadowed by the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, which was reported about half an hour before kick-off.

ESPN suspended its broadcast for a short period in the first quarter to receive an ABC News report of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others. Side journalists conducted in-game interviews with players about their relationship with Bryant.

How did Pro Bowl players react to Kobe Bryant’s death?

During the game there were several interviews with players about Bryant’s death and a celebration in his honor. There was also a minute’s silence in the stadium.

Jaguar’s defensive end to Calais Campbell said the news of Bryant’s death before the game “sucked [the energy] out of the room,” according to the NFL Network.

Campbell also said a prayer in the field when a picture of Bryant was shown on the big screen, the Florida Times Union reported.

Who won Pro Bowl MVP?

Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson was the offensive MVP, and Jaguar’s defensive end Calais Campbell secured the defensive MVP title.

Jackson was 16v23 and went over for 185 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Campbell forced a sack fumble that was returned for a 82 meter landing.

Pro Bowl score 2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

F

AFC

7

17

7

7

33

NFC

7

7

13

6

28

Pro Bowl highlights from AFC vs. NFC

