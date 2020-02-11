Who will play QB for Saints in 2020? Ranking of the 7 scenarios for Drew Brees, Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater

Advertisement

The NFL out of the 2020 season is mostly about quarterbacks and a free agency, and no NFL team has a wider range of outcomes than the saints when they go into spring.

New Orleans has had a Big Easy solution for 14 years in the most important position of the game with Drew Brees. But now for the first time in the Sean Payton era that began with the offensive coach who attached to Brees in 2006, the Saints must consider major changes.

Brees is a pending unlimited free agent. This also applies to the QB Teddy Bridgewater backup. Taysom Hill, a quadruple extraordinaire threat, will become a limited free agent.

Each of those QBs can start for the Saints next season. Here, all New Orleans scenarios are broken down, from the most likely (and simplest) to the least likely (and most complicated).

1. Brees will not retire; Hill stays; Bridgewater is leaving

Brees takes his time to determine his future. The longer he takes, the more the saints have to accept that he might hang it up at the age of 41 instead of grinding another year in the hope of leading them to a second Super Bowl.

If Brees returns (still the most likely scenario), he will be in line to cost them somewhere between $ 10 million and $ 20 million at the salary limit. The Saints will make its new deal more team friendly in terms of cap space and free up considerably more space than their current number of around $ 9.4 million. But they need a number of cuts to make it work, and it is not that Brees’ return allows them to spend on spending on veterans.

That should mean that the team cannot afford to sign Bridgewater, the 27-year-old who returned to a rookie-like year, a $ 7.25 million deal to remain Brees No. 2 in 2019. Given Bridgewater’s strong start for an injured Brees – in which the saints went 5-0 and he judged 99.1 as passers-by and an open market set up for a QB carousel, he will certainly see a large salary increase.

Drew Brees and Taysom Hill

The saints cannot afford that, especially because they are so in love with Hill, who turns 30 in August. Hill will be much cheaper (between $ 4.6 million and $ 4.8 million at the highest tender) and easier to keep, and Payton thinks he has QB potential.

In this scenario, Brees will probably give it again with a talented NFC contender and give Hill a little more wisdom before he will take him over in 2021 as number 1 of New Orleans.

2. Brees is retiring; Hill stays; Bridgewater is leaving

So don’t be surprised to see Brees running away and leaving Hill as the starting QB. Even without a Brees contract, it will be a challenge for the saints to sign Bridgewater at the same lucrative level (about $ 27 million per season) in relation to what he could get on the open market.

Unless Bridgewater would settle for considerably less to ensure that he would get the keys to a win-now Saints team as opposed to a smaller team, Hill can be assumed to start in 2020.

The saints in this scenario should probably cover their bets at QB with a somewhat high pull.

3. Brees is retiring; Bridgewater and Hill both remain

The saints are willing to keep both Brees and Hill, so why should we not continue with Bridgewater and Hill? If they can get a manageable deal with Bridgewater, and if they think he’s better positioned to help them win as a starter, this should be the game. Hill would remain the dangerous Swiss army knife he was before their attack.

Aside from the money, this means that the Saints believe that Bridgewater is a top-half QB option. They know they can’t give him a QB bridging contract with Hill as an emergency plan for 2021.

4. Brees will not retire; Bridgewater and Hill both leave

The saints could not possibly go with Brees and have no plan for a succession in the near future, right? Of course they can. Bridgewater remains too expensive for them in this scenario, with the added twist of another team that aggressively signs Hill on a quote sheet and refuses to match New Orleans.

Let’s say the Saints tender Hill at the middle level is around $ 3.3 million. As Payton has suggested, another team that desires Hill’s skills might be willing to give him a good shot at that number and the required second-round draw as compensation. Tendering Hill at the highest level changes that because it then increases its compensation value on top of the salary to a pick in the first round.

This scenario happens when the Saints cannot afford it or are not sold at Bridgewater and someone wants Hill more than they do. They would either pursue a successor to the back-type veteran who can work in the Payton system (Marcus Mariota?) Or set up Brees’s heir as high as the first round, where they currently choose number 24.

Drew Brees

5. Brees is retiring; Bridgewater and Hill both leave

Call this the tabula rasa scenario, because Payton should restart his entire QB room.

This means that the saints are lukewarm on Bridgewater as a long-term solution and sell too much what they value Hill to try to make a first choice for him. The saints can then fully dive into the veteran who starts QB options in a free office (think of Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill or Jameis Winston) or be more aggressive with setting up their franchise option (Tua Tagovailoa?) With a possible large trade in the first round.

If they feel strong enough about a top growth perspective that can start immediately, the saints who benefit from that contract to stay loaded in other positions would be the preferred route versus signing an expensive veteran in free agency.

6. Brees is retiring; Bridgewater remains; Hill leaves

It is difficult to see a situation where the Saints feel at ease in detaining Bridgewater.

They consider Hill much more often as the more worthy investment at a much cheaper price tag.

7. Brees will not retire; Bridgewater remains; Hill leaves

Forget this scenario. Substantial contracts for both Brees and Bridgewater would be far too much to continue the Saints’ books, even if another team’s quote sheet for Hill is double its highest tender value (around $ 10 million).

NFL MOCK DESIGN 2020:

Saints receive their QB as a star receiver

Hill says he wants to continue playing and supplementing Brees. At the same time, he wants his chance to prove that he can be a full-time franchise QB, much more than an effective passing / current / receiving / blocking Taysom of all transactions.

When scenario number 1 takes place, Hill probably gets both his wishes – a year as a backup from Brees before he gets his solo recording a year later.

