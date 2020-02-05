Who will be attending the BBC Question Time Panel in Harpenden tonight? | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Matt Withers

Fiona Bruce, presenter of BBC Question Time

Advertisement

BBC

Who has questions tonight? Here’s your guide …

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

The BBC’s flagship current affairs program is coming this evening from Harpenden, Hertfordshire, the former home of Stanley Kubrick. But who will like the way politics is viewed as dr. Redefine Strangelove – and whose execution will be forgotten very quickly like Eyes Wide Shut? Here is your complete guide to the panel …

Robert Buckland

Who? Minister of justice

Senior cabinet minister who was a media regulator for the conservatives during the election campaign because he was considered a safe pair of hands – a polite way of saying Buckland is almost incredibly boring. A laggard in the referendum that reversed the discovery of the remarkable effect that a Brexiteer had on his career, the Welshman was a lawyer and a serial election loser before he successfully challenged Swindon South in 2005 and has since risen steadily without trace, served as Advocate General and undoubtedly a transformational two months as Prison Minister before being promoted to cabinet by Boris Johnson. Now set for pilot emergency legislation that will put an end to the automatic release of terrorists by Parliament in the wake of last weekend’s attack in Streatham. He called on the police during the general election campaign after Anglo-Saxon pranksters had changed his election poster to read “Robert F * ckland”.

Stella Creasy

Who? Labor MP for Walthamstow

Creasy has been a Labor MP for the Walthamstow district in East London since 2010 and is a popular whip girl from the left – she is known for not believing that Jeremy Corbyn is a man of unique virtue unparalleled in human history – and the right, prominent in the campaign to relieve abortion restrictions in Northern Ireland. Came under fire from Corbyn’s outsiders in 2017 when it turned out she had seen Shed Seven at the Brixton Academy with Tory MP Therese Coffey (their beef was socializing with her with a conservative, not the completely reasonable criticism was Shed Seven). More seriously, an advertising agency apologized for campaigning against her by an anti-abortion group including a billboard with a fetus and the words “Stop Stella”. At the end of last year he wrote history as the first member of parliament to designate a locum for her maternity care and posed with her daughter in a sling for her official parliamentary portrait.

You may also want to look at:

))>

Ed Davey

Who? Acting co-leader of the Liberal Democrats

Lib Dems co-leader (along with party president and unbelievably obscure answer from the Mark Pack pub quiz) after Jo Swinson’s defestration, Davey served as the secretary of energy and climate change in the coalition. At the forefront of the party’s ultimately failed dilution of its core message about Brexit during the election campaign, from the withdrawal of Article 50 to the stopping of a Tory majority, Sky News said: “We want to stop Brexit. That’s the policy and we want to do that democratically. The most likely way is that we have a popular vote. “Was attacked because he had told his party’s conference last year that many leave-voters” didn’t really care “to leave the EU. Speaks French, German and Spanish – the kind of thing to make the heads of some members of the audience even more powerful than normal. Odds-on favorite with bookmakers to become the next permanent leader and get a question from PMQs every eight months.

Rachel Shabi

Who? Journalist and author

Corbynista commentator, once described by Iain Dale as “one of the few Corbyn-supporting commentators taken seriously by the media,” Shabi urged Lab not to return to the center after the biggest election defeat in 84 years. Said after the election that “time and again the left-wing approach among Corbyn has proved popular in the polling – elements of it have even more support after this election campaign.” Hmmm. Was unveiled last year as part of a private WhatsApp group called ‘Greggs’, named after the popular pasty venter and founded by Corbyn’s communications staff with sympathetic journalists and columnists to coordinate election messages and attack lines for social media. She was expected to support Rebecca Long-Bailey / Long Bailey for leadership, but mocked her for calling for “progressive patriotism,” saying, “Why not include nativism, qualified diversity, careful illiberalism, and moderate patriarchy to fight for?” start? “

Adam Pearson

Who? Actor, presenter and campaigner

An actor who has neurofibromatosis and has been involved in outreach programs to prevent bullying associated with malformations, Pearson starred with Scarlett Johansson in the 2013 film What The Earth. Pearson, presenter of Channel 4’s Beauty and the Beast: the Ugly Face or Prejudice on Channel 4, also investigator for The Channel’s Undateables and presented the BBC Three documentaries, Adam Pearson: Freak Show and The Ugly Face of Disability Hate Crime. Talked about the bullying he grew up in South London and said, “I got names in the playground, all from the old cinema tropics: Quasimodo, The Joker, The Elephant Man, Scarface, Blofeld. Those are the things that throw around. Creativity was very lacking in Croydon in the 90s. “Now campaigns for Changing Faces, the leading charity for the 1.3 million people in the UK with a visible difference.

Question Time is tonight at 10.35 p.m. on BBC One (11:15 p.m. in Northern Ireland)

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) Government