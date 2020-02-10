Advertisement

GENEVA, Switzerland – The head of the World Health Organization warned that confirmed cases of coronavirus transmitted by people who have never traveled to China could be the “tip of the iceberg”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ statements came when members of a WHO-led “international expert mission” flew to China on Monday, February 10, to coordinate a response to the outbreak, which has so far infected more than 40,000 people and 908 were killed in the country. (READ: Novel Corona Virus Deaths Exceed 900)

“There have been a few cases where # 2019nCoV has spread to people without a trip to (China),” Tedros tweeted on Sunday using the virus’s tentative scientific name.

“The discovery of a small number of cases could indicate greater prevalence in other countries. In short, we may only see the tip of the iceberg.”

While the spread of the virus outside of China seemed slow, Tedros warned that it could accelerate.

“Containment remains our goal, but all countries must use the time window created by the containment strategy to prepare for the possible arrival of the virus,” he said.

Outside of mainland China, over 350 infections have been reported in almost 30 locations. There were two deaths, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

Several countries have banned entry from China while major airlines have suspended flights, and Air China has canceled some of its flights to the United States.

The WHO-led mission in China is being led by Bruce Aylward, a veteran of previous health emergencies, Tedros said. Aylward oversaw WHO’s 2014-2016 response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

The WHO said in recent days that the number of new coronavirus cases in China has “stabilized” somewhat. However, the UN agency warned that it was too early to say whether the virus had peaked.

The SARS-like virus is believed to have appeared in downtown Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, late last year, where millions of people have been incarcerated to stop it from spreading. – Rappler.com