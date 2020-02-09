Advertisement

Ex-Tawag ng Tanghalan finalist Carlmalone Montecido gets the attention he deserves

Published on February 9, 2020 at 3:45 p.m.

Updated February 9, 2020 at 4:09 p.m.

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – A former Showtime talent segment “Tawag ng Tanghalan” has drawn the attention of two music greats – Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith – to his cover of “Too Good At Goodbyes”.

A video by Carlmalone Montecido, which casually releases a cover of the Sam Smith song, has gone viral on Twitter and has caught the attention of the two singers. In the truest sense of the word Filipino, Carlmalone sings karaoke at a place that is known to many Filipinos: a mall display for a portable karaoke device.

“WHO IS THIS CHILD !!!!!? THEY ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHAT THEY ARE,” Sam wrote on Twitter.

WHO IS THIS CHILD !!!!!? YOU’RE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHATEVER YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/4zHfaXVSw0

– Sam Smith (@samsmith), February 8, 2020

“This video also circled my team! This child is crazy !!” said Kelly Clarkson, the first American idol and current The Voice judge and mentor.

Carlmalone appeared in the first season of the hit singing competition, a segment of the popular midday variety show It’s Showtime on ABS-CBN. He is blind too.

Here are more videos from Carlmalone as a candidate in “Tawag ng Tanghalan”:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6tQnvQA7iU (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNiaJYMBjkk (/ embed)

Carlmalone participated in the 2016-2017 edition of the competition.

In 2018, director Paul Ballano published on Facebook that Carlmalone could not collect his consolation prize because he was unable to get some required documents. ABS-CBN immediately processed Carlmalone’s prize money and talent fees for certain appearances after Laurenti Dyogi, head of entertainment production for the media giant, was made aware of the job. – Rappler.com