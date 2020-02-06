Advertisement

Archie Andrews, welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans probably never expected to hear these words, but strangely enough, the latest episode of Riverdale includes a major crossover that brought one of the cruelest superhero franchise vigilantes into town. The truth about who Ted Bishop on Riverdale really is will definitely shock many fans, but the unexpected Marvel crossover actually has a story to tell.

Spoiler Warning: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 12, “Men of Honor”. In the February 5 episode of Riverdale, Archie had another incredibly scary near-death experience when a mercenary named Ted Bishop came into town to try to murder him and his uncle Frank. So add to the ever-growing list of opponents who almost cost Archie’s life, military-trained killers, but also mafiosos, drug lords, biker gangs, corrupt prison guards, his girlfriend’s father, two masked serial killers and – who could already forgotten? – a bear. But this mercenary actually has a lot more to offer than the audience might have thought.

Upon arrival, Ted seemed to be a friend who happily reunited with his old army buddy Frank Andrews after telling him the sad news of a fellow soldier’s death. However, it turned out that Ted was the one responsible for this death, and he only came to Riverdale to continue his murder attack as part of a mercenary program in which Frank himself once participated. In the end, Archie and Frank were able to overthrow Ted, but his arrest also caused Frank to flee the city to avoid being caught himself.

Marvel superfans may have picked up on the fact that Ted was actually very directly inspired by the legendary superhero Punisher. While the Punisher’s real name was Frank Castle, he used Ted Bishop a few times in his comics as a pseudonym. Ted also shares the background story of the Punisher as a veteran who became a mercenary, and he even wears the character’s iconic skull logo on a shirt in his last scene. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the Marvel crossover on Twitter before the episode.

The strangest part of this unexpected crossover is likely to actually have a foundation in comic book history. As early as 1994, Marvel and Archie Comics collaborated on a one-off affair, in which the Punisher chased a drug smuggler to Riverdale. Given Archie’s resemblance to this villain, he and his friends embarked on an unusually dangerous adventure in which Archie and the Punisher worked together to save the day.

Let Riverdale bring one of the most bizarre editions in Archie Comics history to life in a totally unexpected way. Then who knows what the rest of season four has in store for fans?

New episodes of Riverdale Air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.