Who is Swizz Beatz? - Meet Alicia Keys' music producer husband

“Nobody” comes between Alicia Keys and her music producer husband Swizz Beatz. While Keys is preparing to organize the Grammy for the second year in a row this Sunday, her musical husband will provide support. Below are five facts to know about the Grammy-nominated artist, who has worked on songs for everyone from Beyoncé to Whitney Houston.

He is a major hip hop producer.

Swizz Beats is a much sought-after producer with six Grammy nominations. He won the prize in 2010 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo of Group for “On To The Next One” with Jay-Z. But he also collaborated with big stars such as Beyoncé for ‘Ring the Alarm’, Whitney Houston on ‘Million Dollar Bill’ and Lil Wayne on ‘Uproar’ in 2018.

Born as Kasseem Dean in New York City, the music magnate began his career as a DJ before selling his first beat to DMX for the hit “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” in 1998.

He and Alicia Keys have been married for 10 years and share two children.

Swizz and Keys have been married since 2010 and were first paired in 2008. However, the couple initially met as teenagers when she was 16 and he was 17. Keys would later tell Marie Claire UK (via Us Weekly) that it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“Frankly, I didn’t like him that much,” she told the outlet. “I thought he was too flashy. Swizz will have the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, the loudest jacket. Everything with him is really an exaggeration. I always saw him and thought,” He’s so annoying. “

This impression even affected their ability to work together. “I fought with a nail and nail,” she told Marie Claire. “Why should I work with him? But in the end we did it and we had a ball.” Keys and Swizz share two sons together: 9-year-old Egypt and 5-year-old Genesis.

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

Swizz inspires and supports Keys’ music.

The husband and wife often support each other’s musical efforts. In August 2018, Swizz shared a photo of himself and Keys with the caption: “Watch all MEN‼ ️ You shouldn’t be jealous or upset if you have a queen who is successful, smarter, or better than you! the highest or increase your game! I can’t stand it when I see brothers jealous of the lady who is very weak with that shit !!!!! #Realtalk Lady’s keep doing you je 🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #aliciakeys #ladys #queens #goddess. “

When Swizz does not hyping the music of Keys, he helps to inspire her lyrics. In 2016, Keys released a song entitled “Blended Family”, in reference to Swizz’s children from previous relationships. Keys is a stepmother of his children Kasseem “KJ” Dean, with his ex-wife, Mashonda Tifrere; Prince Nasir Dean, with Nicole Levy; and daughter Nicole with Zhanna Andrianova. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Keys said: “I feel that ‘the family’ is such a beautiful and diverse unit and – as we have all experienced – our families come in all different sizes and shapes and versions.”

He is a Harvard alum.

Swizz is interested in both art and academics. In 2014 he graduated from the Executive / Staff Management program at Harvard Business School, per Billboard. To commemorate the achievement, Swizz shared a photo of his youth graduation.

“Today I will be Harvard alumni and although I don’t get an MBA, no one can ever take this achievement away from me. I thought some of my old teachers would have left me long ago 🙂 This one is for you! Blessings! Shoot Never shoot people’s dreams because you don’t have your own !!!! “Swizz wrote in an Instagram post.

During an interview with Wendy Williams in 2013, Keys said that her husband’s intelligence was one of the things she felt most attracted to him. “I think what happened, he really understood me when I saw how far his mind went,” she explained. “He is real, really intelligent and knows so many interesting things. He knew all these things I had no idea about. I think he likes to live and he really showed me how to live life in a beautiful way can lead.”

He is an art collector.

As if getting his diploma, making music and raising a family is not enough, Swizz is also an art supplier. In August 2019 it was reported that Keys and Swizz would open an art center in the state of New York. According to ArtNetNews, the center of the couple will be influenced by artists who collect them, including Kehinde Wiley, Nina Chanel Abney, Arthur Jafa, KAWS and Deana Lawson. The couple is also co-chair of the Gordon Parks Foundation, which preserves the work of the titular photographer and musician.

