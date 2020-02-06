Advertisement

Many actors take years to distinguish themselves. Hoping to appear as headliners in a feature film one day and to be nominated for a major award, they will be developed from smaller to larger roles. But there is at least one little star that turns out to be an exception to this path, and that’s 12-year-old Roman Griffin Davis, the Jojo Rabbit star, who is praised by fans and critics alike.

Jojo Rabbit premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the main prize there. It then went on to rake tons of award nominations nationwide. The film won six nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards and Davis received a Best Actor nomination at the Golden Globes. He also took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Young Artist.

In the dark comedy from World War II, Davis plays the film’s namesake, “Jojo” Betzler, a 10-year-old boy who lives in Nazi Germany and is a member of the Hitler Youth. With an imaginary Hitler at his side as a friend, he discovers that his mother hides a Jewish girl in the attic and has to fight between what he was taught and what he feels. The audience applauded the young Davis for portraying the emotional role so well. Roman Griffin Davis is a must see. Here are some facts to help you get to know him better:

1. “Jojo Rabbit” was his first film role

Fans might be amazed to hear that Davis’ star appearance in the movie was actually the first time in a movie, or that he played a role at all. This means that this is also his first lap on the award race track. At 12, he’s one of the youngest actors ever nominated for a Golden Globe by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

2. Davis auditioned late for the role of Jojo

According to Vanity Fair, the film’s director, Taika Waititi, has looked around the world and watched over 1,000 auditions looking for the perfect person for Jojo before he came across Davis. Waititi said he chose the young actor because of his similarity to the yo-yo character. “It’s not just his looks; it’s really about his attitude,” Waititi said, noting that “casting children who resemble their characters at the end of their storyline is key.”

3. He knew that he wanted to act at a young age

Davis’ family is embedded in the entertainment industry. His father, Ben Davis, is a writer and director who has worked on popular superhero films such as Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange, and his mother, Camille Griffin, is also a writer and director who has worked on a variety of short films. Davis said in an interview with Deadline, “In my household, we only really speak cinema and stuff, so we have our own language. I always went to my father’s sets and watched what he was doing, and I always felt like I was at home when I went to his set. “

But it wasn’t just a passion for the industry that interested him in his career; it was also a means of leaving the harsh life of a middle school student. “I was thinking, ‘How could I leave school?'” Davis recalled. “I thought, ‘Well, I would have to work, and the only place I could really work is in the film industry.’ Then I thought: “There is nothing else I can do but act. So, mom, could I get an agent? ”

4. He likes to swear, but can keep it at bay

While Davis mentioned a passion for the film production process, he explained his favorite part of filming with curses. Davis remembered his favorite scene in which he “kicked Hitler in the balls” and Adolf told him to “run away”. He said to Vanity Fair: “It was really fun because Taika told me to say it in different ways … We did an entire improvisation scene where I used to say the F-word a lot,” he recalled ,

But only because he enjoys relaxing while filming does not mean that he makes a habit of using these words, especially during interviews. “I learned not to swear live … I learned to control my inner swear … I only screamed what came to my mind,” Davis told the Los Angeles Times.

5. He wants to help others

Director Waititi said Davis “is an incredibly sensitive and emotionally connected child in real life who cares deeply about people.” This fact will be made even clearer by his future career goals. “I really want to be able to make films that have an important message that is relevant today and that people teach … I think that’s the best part of filmmaking that you can show messages that people actually want to learn from, ”said Davis.

6. He looks up at Taron Egerton

The Sussex-born star looks up to Taron Egerton and calls his favorite film Kingsman: The Golden Circle. When Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn heard the news, he gave Davis an orange suit inspired by Taron Egerton’s blazer in the film. Davis proudly wore the suit at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and even earned it a Egerton reputation when the Kingsman actor took the stage to accept his Golden Globe for Rocketman.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Davis also looks up to other celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Steven Spielberg and Eddie Murphy.

7. He is playful

If Davis’s spirited answers to previous interview questions couldn’t prove it, his personality came into its own when he revealed how far he would go to meet his idols. Davis mentioned that he would even pretend to be a waiter to go to Steven Spielberg’s table at an awards ceremony and meet him. However, it is more likely that one day the young star will sit next to the famous director.