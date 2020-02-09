Who is P.J. Walker? Quick facts about XFL QB breakout

Advertisement

After two games of rebirth of the XFL, there is already an internet favorite; P.J. Walker.

Walker passed and ran his Houston Roughnecks to a comfortable win over the Los Angeles Wildcats in their inaugural match Saturday, allowing fans to play with this kind of minute by minute:

Walker finished with 272 passing yards and four touchdowns in the 37-17 win, and he also rushed to 26 yards.

So what is Phillip “P.J.” Walker’s story, exactly? Here are three quick facts:

He shattered passing records in Temple

Walker played four seasons (2013-16) for the Owls under Matt Rhule and brought them from 2-10 in ’13 to consecutive AAC title games in 2015 and 2016. Temple won the 2016 title in the senior season of Walker. In those four seasons, Walker became the leader of the program in career passages (10,669), completions (830) and touchdowns (74). He also has the single-season record with 3,295 passing yards in 2016. He tied the record of Henry Burriss with 445 yards in a match in 2018.

The foals kept signing and cutting him

Indianapolis brought him in 2017 as an unrestricted free agent and then put him in and out of their training team during the 2018 season. It cut him before the start of the 2019 season and no other NFL team picked him up. Walker then earned a place in the XFL with Houston and won the runway over former Raiders quarterback Connor Cook.

His XFL head coach coached him at the university

In Walker’s freshman season with Temple, 2013, he and the owls faced SMU in Dallas in an American Athletic Conference game. The Mustangs were coached by June Jones, who is now in charge of the Roughnecks. Walker had a big game: he completed his first 16 steps, threw 293 yards, ran to 92 more and had a total of five touchdowns (four steps). Unfortunately for him, the defense of the Owls could not prevent Jones, and the Mustangs won the game 59-49.

