Who is Olivia Rouye? Emma Chamberlains BFF is also a YouTube star

Advertisement

Social media sensation Emma Chamberlain often shows her equally fascinating BFFs in her vlogs. Her friend Olivia Rouyre stole the show in her video “Riding Across LA On a Scooter” released on Monday, January 27th. While Rouyre has been a hit for YouTubers for years, Chamberlain’s video is asking more followers than ever who Olivia Rouyre is, and I have the answers.

The first video to be posted on Rouyres YouTube page dates from January 2015 and has exceeded 10,000 followers within a few months of going live, Obviously, Rouyre has a way with words. Since January 2020, it has more than 680,000 subscribers.

Rouyre shares everything on her personal page, from beauty guides and videos to casual meetings with her closest friends. Together with Tatiana Rigsby and Eliza Rose, she is part of the YouTube collaboration channel The Rad And Reckless.

Advertisement

Rouyre was born in Belgium and now lives in Los Angeles. She had previously worked with photographer Josie Musgrave, but it seems that Musgrave has moved to New York since then. Rouyre has an older sister named Sixtine who is currently working as a model.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Rouyre also pursues acting. Actually, she has already played a leading role in the film Zero Road. The film in which she will appear as Annabelle is currently in pre-production. The film is about “a talented teenage boy who turns to drug use to save his mother and survive his final high school year,” and Loser actor Sierra Burgess, Brandon Thomas Lee.

Rouyre is with YouTuber Mikey Murphy. The couple kept their romance secret for a year before going public in January 2020 in honor of their one-year anniversary. The couple celebrated the milestone by giving each other sweet Instagram homages that didn’t surprise anyone (their followers suspected they’d been together for months).

“1 year doing things,” Rouyre said.

Murphy enthused: “Happy year, lovaa @oliviarouyre, thank you for one of the best years of my life. Let’s do it again sometime?”

Murphy’s mother Monica clearly stands for the couple and was glad that they had finally confirmed their relationship. “Aww !! Yay!” she commented on her son’s contribution. “Now I can post all my pretty pictures of both of you. Happy year to the sweetest couple. I love you !!”

Rouyre’s optimistic, positive attitude shows that she has a bright future ahead of her in the entertainment industry.