It’s no secret that Katy Keene, the latest dramedy on The CW, is heavily inspired by Archie comics. After all, the series is a spin-off from Riverdale and the latest episode in the ever increasing archieverse. For those of you wondering about Ginger Lopez, who is one of Katy Keene’s breakout characters, the source material is just the ticket.

In the pilot episode of Katy Keene, the audience is introduced to Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), an aspiring music theater actor who stands as a drag queen in the moonlight. Jorge is not a character from the comics, but real Archie fans will recognize the name of his drag persona: Ginger Lopez. Ginger was added to the Archie comics in the early 2000s as a member of Archie’s group of friends. However, the version of Ginger from the comics differs a little from the version that fans get to know on Katy Keene.

In the comics, Ginger is a Cisgender teen who moves her family from New York to Riverdale. She loves fashion and works as a teenage editor in a magazine. Another version of Ginger was also a minor character in the first season of Riverdale. She was a vixen and part of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), but was kicked out of the squad when she refused to choose Cheryl or Veronica (Camila Mendes) as cheer captain. After that, the fans never heard the name Ginger again … until the premiere of Katy Keene.

It looks like the Ginger Lopez of the comics, Riverdale and Katy Keene are all three different characters. While the ginger of Comics and Riverdale is a teenage girl, the ginger of Katy Keene is Jorge’s alter ego. Jorge is a strange man who feels just as comfortable as Ginger. The strange identity of the character is important to Beauchamp, who is also strange himself. He told NewNowNext:

It’s incredible and I think we need more of it: a queer person who plays a queer person. The best weird stuff goes to straight men. It is high time queer people interpreted and portrayed and were actually the ship. Since we’ve gotten to work, we can bring something that a heterosexual man may not be able to do. I feel really happy that I was selected for it.

The first season of Katy Keene will continue on Thursday, February 13th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.