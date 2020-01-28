Who is Cherry Seaborn? - Meet Ed Sheeran's pro hockey player

Advertisement

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Ed Sheeran has been nominated for his 14th trophy for his latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project. The woman who inspired several songs on it is Cherry Seaborn, Sheeran’s wife for more than a year. Below you can find everything about the old couple behind the best love songs of the decade.

She is a part-time pro hockey player.



From a technical point of view, Seaborn’s daily task is according to DailyMail.com as a senior risk advice consultant at accounting firm Deloitte and Touche. According to the outlet, she obtained a degree in molecular biology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where she also played hockey as an attacker.

According to the university website, she led her team to second place in the Hockey League of Investec English Woman for two consecutive seasons. Seaborn still plays hockey regularly and Sheeran was spotted from the sidelines during her hockey training in December 2019.

Advertisement

Seaborn and Sheeran have been living in each other’s lives longer than you think.

This couple had long had “Thinking Out Loud” over each other before Sheeran ever became famous. According to the BBC, the couple met at Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, England. But “came together in 2015” after reportedly reconnecting at a fourth of July party, an account apparently confirmed in Sheeran’s verses about “End Game” by Taylor Swift.

At one point he sings: “I knew when I was young / We made contact when we were a little older” and “Something was born on July 4.”

They have usually kept their relationship and marriage out of sight of the public.

You will not get too much insight into the relationship between Sheeran and Seaborn. She has never spoken publicly about their relationship, and he only confirmed that they are male and female after unbridled speculation with fans. In February 2018 he was spotted with a silver wedding ring on his ring finger.

But only in an interview with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God in July 2019 did he confirm his marriage to Seaborn. He was asked for the song “Remember the name” on No.6 Collaborations Project, where he raps: “See how the text in this song can be rotated / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.”

He told the host: “It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew we would get married when the song came out,” he explained. “So I said,” See how the text in this song might be twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick, “And I had something like that, because someone’s going to hear and say that” Oh they are married, “and I didn’t know what that would be like. But of course it has already come true.”

The Sun later reported that the couple got married in a secret ceremony just before Christmas 2018 on his estate in Suffolk, surrounded by a close-knit group of family and friends.

Allegedly she has influenced Sheeran’s break with music.

Sheeran is known to take a break on social media or two. (From December 24 he is now one.) But his first big step back came in December 2015, just around the time he lit things up again with Seaborn. “I have had such a great ride in the last five years, but I notice that I see the world through a screen and not my eyes, so I take the opportunity that I don’t have to be anywhere or do anything to the world travel around and see everything I missed, “he wrote on Instagram at the time.

A year later he admitted during a Beats1 interview: “The catalyst for taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York – which she now has back in London, which is really cool – but we were just actually, let’s quit our jobs and attach a year to a close bond. So we went on a trip and spent a year together every day. “He added,” This was the first time I ever really had the time to fall in love the right way. “

That timeline corresponds to Sheeran’s engagement announcement in January 2018: “I became a fiancé just before the New Year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are also chuffed xx,” he wrote a blurry polaroid of the pair.

Nowadays Seaborn is regularly a muse for the love songs of Sheeran.

Although Sheeran’s thriving relationship with Seaborn influenced his breakthrough in public life, it also inspired some mega-successful love songs. During his Breakfast Club interview he spoke about the number 6 Collaborations Project number ‘Best Part of Me’.

Host Charlamagne asked Sheeran: “Is it healthy to think that the best of you is another person?” and Ed partially agreed with that before he added, “I wake up constantly with Cherry and I’m just like,” Why are you fucking with me? You can literally go to whomever you want, and you have chosen me. And I say all the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me. And I just love that. ”

Seaborn also provided inspiration for the lyrics of the song “Perfect” by Sheeran. The words: “We were just kids when we fell in love / Not knowing what it was / I’m not giving you up this time” refer to the beginning of their relationship. Sheeran also confirmed to Us Weekly that the rule, “Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song” was about a trip to Ibiza they took together.

Last year Seaborn appeared in the video clip for “Put It All On Me (feat. Ella Mai)” by Sheeran and is referred to in his collaboration with Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”.

Savannah Walsh

Editorial

Savannah Walsh is an editorial fellow at ELLE.com.

.

Advertisement