Who else could be added? Will Rondo's role change? - Whittier Daily News

Maybe Darren Collison found out. After all, we’re all working this Monday and he doesn’t.

It might work for the 32-year-old retiree, but that doesn’t help the Lakers much after news has surfaced that he’s still willing to step down and stay out of the league. The addition of him may have given the Lakers the second creator and shooter they so desperately needed.

What’s left? It’s a dangerously thin buyout market that many of you have questions about. Let’s dive into:

Many of you want to know what’s going on in the buyout market, including @GregF ___ 11, @TheHugo Morales and @ Jimmyy_lee1.

First of all, it must be said that the Lakers would have to free up a roster position to add a new man. You will probably see someone at the end of the bank: you can think of Troy Daniels or Talen Horton-Tucker. One might wonder why not DeMarcus Cousins ​​since the Lakers already have a trade exception that indicates that he’s unlikely to come back this year. And yet the Lakers really committed to it: we saw DeMarcus shoot after training, and coach Frank Vogel said several times that there was a chance he would come back. It’s important that cousins ​​are really close to Anthony Davis and other members of the squad – he does matter, just not on the pitch. Regardless of whether or not his ACL heals before the end of the season, it’s hard to see him cut to make room for a man who may or may not be helping the Lakers.

Speaking of guy, there are a few options that have been discussed in various reports:

Dion waiter: ESPN said the Lakers would have “exploratory talks” with Dion Waiters, which the Memphis Grizzlies were relinquishing after being blown away by the heat in a Andre Iguodala trade. Waiter is 28, theoretically in its heyday. A 6-foot-3 guard who can handle and score (13.3 ppg, 2.8 apg in his career) is theoretically what the Lakers need. Note the heavy take-up of “theoretical” as Waiters’ career is on a slow downtrend that has hit a pretty bad point in Miami: he was suspended for 10 games due to an incident in the team plane when he allegedly caused an edible one Had panic attack. He was later suspended for posting a photo of himself on a boat the same day. This is all during this season, even if you may say that it is a career worth striking for.

Waiters also have a bad history with LeBron James and lose a star role in Cleveland before being traded in the off-season. Previously, he had a problematic relationship with Kyrie Irving and thought he was the better player. The following years did not prove him right. Has it grown since then? Recent events in Miami suggest that he’s still struggling to fit into a locker room. The possible counterpoint is that the Lakers have already done the improbable by reviving Dwight Howard’s career.

J. R. Smith: The New York Times has reported that he could be in line for training with the Lakers. If you’re interested in such things, you can look up many of Instagram’s current Instagram workouts from Smith, who currently lives in Los Angeles and who is 34, hoping to do four or five hour daily workouts to return to the league. Apparently he has experience winning a championship with James and Cleveland in 2016. He is a 37.3 percent 3-point shooter in his career and, with 6-foot-6, fulfills a positional need for the Lakers who need wing depth.

But he’s also 34. The last NBA game he played was November 19, 2018. It’s a long break. He also had dramatic fluctuations in reliability (everyone remembers the gap in Game 1 when Smith accidentally worked overtime, right?). It’s hard to say to what extent he would help the Lakers who could have picked him up this summer but didn’t.

Jamal Crawford: This has nothing to do with a report, but someone asked me about the 39-year-old J crossover, for which I can admit that he has a weakness. Who hasn’t had at least a fleeting moment of joy when Crawford shone a team with 51 points last season?

That being said, he’ll be 40 before this season ends. He didn’t notice much from other teams. The last two teams he played for were not winners. I am not convinced that Crawford meets the needs of the Lakers who need an initiator of the second unit, not just a scorer. Crawford’s defense at this point in his career is also unpredictable, and the Lakers need just about everything to keep this player in the off-season rotation. I would like to cheer Crawford back in the NBA, but I’m not sure he will add value to the Lakers at this time and help them achieve their goals.

As you will probably feel, the market is pretty dry at this point, except for further buyouts or surprise returns. It’s up to the Lakers to distribute things from the inside, even if they add another player.

@FiL_Hannah wants to know: “Is it realistic that Rondo will actually lose minutes to the Lakers’ current roster players? Or at all? “

It is obvious that Rondo district has seen its production decline. He actually started very well in November, shooting almost 45 percent out of the 3-point range and with a relatively low fluctuation rate for what he touches the ball. But there was a slippage in the monthly split times: he now only shoots 33.3 percent from deep and under 42 percent for all shots, and his turnover rate is now more than 17 percent in just four games in February (small) sample size , however, shows how his numbers are trending). Overall, the Lakers don’t play as well when he’s on the floor as when he’s away. People often asked me about it – believe me what it’s called.

There are numerous factors that affect this last particular statistic, including the fact that Rondo does not play in lineups with LeBron James like other players. When he and James play together, the Lakers have a plus of 11.5. But that also reflects his role: he expects to run the show when James is sitting, and it hasn’t been going too well lately. Rondo, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso are the third most popular Lakers players in their last 10 games. The slump at the end of the first and third quarters in which James is sitting is evident to every regular viewer.

It is not all at Rondo’s feet, but he has not exacerbated the situation. And yet the Lakers haven’t changed his role, also because they lack another guard that duplicates what he does. Quinn Cook fought for this team as the creator, also because of its size. Caruso has proven to be an off-ball guard or an attacker. If you look at the monthly split times, Rondo has more than 20 minutes per game. It’s hard to see this role change, especially if the Lakers don’t add a new game creator (which is dramatically less likely with Darren Collison off the list).

It is worth noting that “Playoff Rondo” is kind of a thing as it has been brilliant in the playoffs for Chicago and New Orleans in recent years. There is the potential that Rondo can adjust a little more to his role with the end of the regular season and the playoffs. For a 33-year-old point guard (just before his 34th birthday) who appears to have lost a step, that’s quite a bet.

– Kyle Goon

