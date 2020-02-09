Who attacked MJF at the end of AEW Dynamite this week?

Advertisement

MJF ended Dynamite this week after giving Cody Rhodes 10 lashes in the middle of the ring. It was an emotionally demanding experience and someone attacked MJF and Wardlow when they left.

Some people thought it was a fan attacking them. It wasn’t clarified 100% because Jim Ross didn’t know what was going on. Now we know who the mysterious attacker was.

Some fans told us that they had used freeze frame technology to find out who the mysterious attacker was. We actually got some logical answers. Bryan Alvarez announced on Wrestling Observer Radio that it was actually Frankie Kazarian who attacked MJF and Wardlow at the end of the night.

We are not sure how this affects the storyline. SCU was separated from MJF’s story with Cody. This is still an interesting piece of information that can be beneficial over the weeks.