An Australian woman came out of a coma two months after the volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s white island to learn that the explosion killed her husband and daughter.

Adelaide woman Lisa Dallow woke up from a coma at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and is in a serious but stable condition.

On Tuesday, she was told the tragic news about her husband Gavin Dallow and 15-year-old daughter Zoe Hosking.

The family was on a day trip to White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9, killing 21 people.

The lawyer Dallow was adopted on January 10th in Adelaide Oval in a service in front of around 600 mourners.

Zoe’s service is still pending.

Lisa Dallow, an engineer at Santos, was flown to Australia after the outbreak with burns on more than half of her body.

Of the 47 people reportedly on the island at the time, 19 died or died later of their injuries.

Two people, Hayden Marshall-Inman from New Zealand and Winona Langford from Australia, were initially reported missing before being found dead on January 23.

Most of the victims were Australian tourists. A Melbourne man, Paul Browitt, died in Alfred in January. His daughter Krystal also died.

His other daughter Stephanie stays in Alfred.