Advertisement

A White House has officially confirmed that the US could be

give priority to trade negotiations with the European Union because they are more

advanced stages than in the UK.

Economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that because there is

“Any structure” to talk to the EU, “that will reign

easier ‘than starting the whole process with the UK.

Advertisement

Kudlow said that both the United Kingdom and the US “are in the provisional state

stages of preliminary discussions ”for a trade agreement.

He added: “We are all interested in something.

But there is no structure yet.

Being a new team at the European Commission

officials have now agreed to reset US-EU relations with both

parties who want to avoid a transatlantic tariff battle.

“No one here is drooling for an exchange

war, “says Bloomberg Kudlow as saying. “Believe me, nobody.”

In 2016, Barack Obama claimed that the UK would go to the “back of the line” for trade negotiations, something that raised a lot of criticism from Brexiteers.

Related: Ireland experienced spending cuts and chose not to blame immigrants