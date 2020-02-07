White House confirms Al Qaeda leader killed in air attack in Yemen

Advertisement

(Mohamed al-Sayaghi / Reuters)

The White House announced Thursday evening that an airstrike ordered by President Trump had killed Al-Qaeda leaders in Yemen.

“The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer because of his death,” the White House said in a statement. “We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us.

At the direction of President Trump, the United States launched a counter-terrorism campaign in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and a deputy from al-Qaeda leader Ayman al -Zawahiri , https://t.co/ayOmTpzH04

– The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2020

Reports were received last week that Qassim al-Rimi, the group’s leader, had been killed after months of surveillance. While the White House released few details about the nature of the operation, a New York Times official told the CIA that it had carried out the mission with an unmanned aerial vehicle after he was told where he was by an informant in November.

Al-Rimi was one of the last remaining members of al-Qaida, who had been in the group since September 11 and joined Osama bin Laden in the 1990s. In 2005, he was sentenced to five years in prison in Yemen for planning to kill the American ambassador, but a year later he escaped.

“Under Rimi, AQAP has committed indescribable violence against civilians in Yemen and has attempted to carry out and provoke numerous attacks against the United States and our armed forces,” the White House statement said.

Al-Qaida’s Yemen subsidiary AQAP was widely regarded as the group’s most dangerous wing. In 2015, she assumed responsibility for the 2015 attack on the offices of French French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in which 12 people were killed.

Audio released on Sunday showed that Al-Rimi took “full responsibility” for the shooting of a Saudi citizen on December 6 at Pensacola Naval Air Station, who left a trail of anti-American social media posts after three people were killed had been.