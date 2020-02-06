Advertisement

A Chinese whistleblowing doctor, who was one of the first to raise concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, has died from the disease.

34-year-old Li Wenliang was charged by the Chinese police with “spreading rumors” after posting a warning on social media in late December 2019 about a number of cases of flu-like illness that had been treated in his hospital.

Seven patients were in quarantine and the disease symptoms reminded him of Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome). He asked his colleagues to wear protective clothing at work.

Four days later, he was called to the local public security agency. He was accused of making “wrong comments” and disrupting the social order. He was told that if he continued to talk about the disease, he would be “brought to justice”.

Li was one of eight people selected by the authorities to be the target for “sharing false information.” This was later criticized by the Chinese Supreme Court. He agreed not to discuss his concerns publicly again.

But in early January, he treated a woman with glaucoma without realizing that she was also a coronavirus patient. He appears to have been infected during the operation.

On January 10, when China insisted that there had been no new cases in a week, he started to cough and then developed a fever. He was in the hospital two days later; His parents also fell ill.

The Global Times, a state-run tabloid, tweeted on Thursday that Li died of the virus almost a month after his illness.

Before he died, Li, who had a child and was expecting a second this summer, had broken his silence to give interviews from his hospital bed.

“If the officials had previously released information about the epidemic, I would have thought it would be much better. There should be more openness and transparency, ”he told the New York Times.

Li’s relative youth and slow development of his infection can lead to medical concerns about the death of the coronavirus.

Most of the dead were older and had health problems. It is not clear whether Li previously had health problems.

Liu’s fate recalls Carlo Urbani, an Italian doctor who played a crucial role in identifying Sars and triggering the international alarm, but who was ultimately killed by him.

When he worked for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2003, he was hospitalized when a patient arrived from Hong Kong with unusual pneumonia symptoms.

He realized that the disease was highly contagious, had strict controls, and consulted with the international health authorities. His action resulted in WHO raising awareness of the disease worldwide and stopping its spread in Vietnam.