Which TV channel is the next game from Alexander Ovechkin? Schedule, time for Flyers versus capitals

Alexander Ovechkin only needs two goals to become only the eighth player in NHL history and reach 700 in his career. Given his video game-like pace of the past few days (16 goals in the last 10 games), it is likely that he will reach the milestone on Saturday when the Washington Capitals organize the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ovechkin still illuminates the NHL in 2019-20 at the age of 34; he recently passed hockey legends like Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman and Mark Messier on the all-time goals standings and he also leads the NHL in goals this season.

The Washington captain surpassed Toronto Maple Leaf Auston Matthews and Boston Brown David Pastrnak on top of the goal table with a natural hat trick that led the capitals to victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and made him the first player to be 40 years later this season (Matthews ) reached his 40th Friday night). If he gets the two goals on Saturday, Ovechkin is the second fastest player ever to score 700 goals (1,138 games), and only Wayne Gretzky (886 games).

Ovechkin did not seem too excited about how close he is to the important scoring milestone after that hat trick, and told reporters that he hoped to work on improving Washington’s power play in the days before the capitals hosted Philadelphia.

“If you think too much about it, you will never get it,” he said on Wednesday. “So you just have to go outside and play.”

The Flyers (29-18-7, 65 points) remain in the middle of the wild card race of the Eastern Conference through Friday’s games. Philadelphia is one of the better defensive groups of the competition this season (2.91 goals against / game, 28.6 shots against / game) and the prevention of Ovechkin 700 goals one game longer serves as an extra incentive for a Flyers team that might see the capitals again in the play-offs.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune into the potentially historic match of Saturday.

How Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals

TV channel: ESPN +, NBCSWA, NBCSP

ESPN +, NBCSWA, NBCSP Livestream: NHL.tv

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: What time is puck drop?

Date: Saturday, February 7

Saturday, February 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals head-to-head, 2019-2020

Date

Result

November 13

Capitals 2, Folders 1

January 8

Capitals 2, Flyers 3

The next five games of Philadelphia Flyers

Date

Game

February 8th

in Washington Capitals

Feb. 10

vs. Florida Panthers

February 11

at New York Islanders

February 13

at Florida Panthers

15 February

at Tampa Bay Lightning

The next five games from Washington Capitals

Date

Game

February 8th

against Philadelphia Flyers

Feb. 10

vs, New York Islanders

February 13

in Colorado Avalanche

15 February

at Coyotes in Arizona

February 17

at Vegas Golden Knights

(All times to the east)