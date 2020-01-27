Which termination? Viva insists that Nadine Luster is still her contract artist

Advertisement

Viva Artists Agency also threatens legal action against Nadine or third parties who directly deal with the actress

Published 10:09 PM, January 27, 2020

Updated 10:09 PM, January 27, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – On Monday evening, January 27, Viva Artists Agency insisted that Nadine Luster “remains an exclusive VIVA artist” despite a statement by the actress who claimed otherwise.

Viva, who has been managing Nadine’s career for several years, issued the statement in response to a statement issued by Kapunan & Castillo Law Offices on January 27 on behalf of the actress. In the statement, Nadine said through her lawyers that she decided to terminate her contract with Viva, referring to Article 1920 of the Civil Code of the Philippines.

Nadine also said through her lawyers that she is “self-control.”

Viva said this was not true.

“According to the law, Nadine cannot unilaterally withdraw from her contract with VIVA,” said the entertainment giant.

It also threatened legal action against both Nadine and other parties who make agreements directly with the actress herself. “All transactions or professional commitments entered into by Nadine, without the permission or approval of VIVA, constitute a breach of contract. VIVA will take appropriate legal action against Nadine and / or third parties that deal directly with Nadine in violation of the VIVA management contract, “the agency said.

Nadine’s lawyers made the statement days after another big announcement: that she broke up with on-screen and real-life partner James Reid. James had recently decided to leave Viva as a contract artist. – Rappler.com

.

