Where you choose to divorce is as important as when - Savita Sharma

Different jurisdictions can lead to different results. It is therefore advisable to inquire with a double qualified lawyer, says Savita Sharma

If you want to get a divorce, it may be worth taking a break to consider where you can start your divorce proceedings. Of course, not only can you choose a random location with no connection to the divorce, but in certain situations, the divorce (and consequently the financial settlement) can also be tried in a court in more than one country.

In a situation where a couple lived together in one part of the United Kingdom during their marriage and in which one of them moved to another part of the United Kingdom after their separation, a divorce and a financial settlement of one of these may occur Parts of the UK. So why bother checking whether you can apply for divorce in more than one part of the UK?

The answer is that different parts of the UK have different laws and the same facts can produce very different results. English and Scottish law treat divorce financial provision very differently. The courts of each country have different approaches to not only decide which assets are “in the pot” to share, but also how these assets should be divided.

In England, the law primarily looks at the needs of each party and tries to meet those needs from the entirety of its assets and resources. The law in Scotland is less focused on needs, but provides a much clearer definition of what assets to share. Scottish law focuses more on equal sharing and achieving a clean separation between the parties as soon as this is realistic after the separation. Premarital or inherited assets are so “delimited” in Scottish law that they do not comply with English law. In Scotland, the couple’s assets are the starting point for financial provision at the time of the separation, whereas English law takes into account the parties’ current financial positions. The English system has long been considered more generous than the Scottish in terms of maintenance payments. All of this can be a reason to think carefully about where to initiate the divorce. There are also some important procedural differences regarding the divorce between Scotland and England and Wales. The reasons for divorce and the procedure for applying for divorce are different in each country.

Financial settlement must take place in the same part of the United Kingdom where divorce is regulated. It is therefore important that you carefully consider these questions at the beginning.

What happens in a situation where divorce proceedings are initiated in two different parts of the UK? It is not the process that was raised first on the day of the win. Instead, there are a number of rules that determine which divorce proceedings take precedence unless either of the proceedings has passed the divorce decree (or the Nisi decree in England and Wales). In essence, priority is given to the procedures mentioned in the part of the United Kingdom where the parties most recently live together as a husband and wife.

As a dual qualified family lawyer, we often come across situations where one party has chosen their preferred place to file a lawsuit and the other party has dealt with these procedures without considering whether another jurisdiction could bring them better business. There are also situations in which the parties reached an out-of-court settlement before the divorce in a judicial district and their spouse will later file for divorce in another part of the UK to receive further provisions on this agreement. To secure your position, it is always best to speak to a dual-qualified attorney who can advise you in both English and Scottish law before making a decision on jurisdiction.

Savita Sharma is a Consultant Solicitor at Morton Fraser

