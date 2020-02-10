Where will Philip Rivers play in 2020? Odds list Colts, Raiders under free desk options

Advertisement

The Chargers confirmed on Monday what most believed to be true about the status of Philip Rivers in 2020: the 38-year-old quarterback will enter the free office for the first time in what will be his 17th NFL season.

This is an interesting scenario for the man who ends his tenure as the biggest passer of the franchise of all time. The free agency market for a quarterback of Rivers’ age is limited, especially since his last season in LA was the second worst of his career in terms of average QBR (48.9). Yet Rivers is only a few seasons away from his eighth career in the Bowl nod. He can still play, and reports indicate that he is willing to retire if a Super Bowl competitor wants to sign him.

Advertisement

So we have a good idea of ​​the kind of team that Rivers wants to draw with. But who wants to sign Rivers?

MORE: Top 50 free agents for 2020

Vinnie Iyer from SN ranks Rivers No. 12 in his list of the top 50 free agents soon. Only three quarterbacks – Dak Prescott (probably in Dallas), Drew Brees (certainly in New Orleans) and Tom Brady – are higher in the rankings. That means that Rivers is there with Brady as the best options for teams that may feel they are an experienced quarterback away from a Super Bowl run.

That’s why the five teams at the top of SportsLine’s chances of landing Rivers are all teams that would benefit from an improved pass game.

However, we can make some gaps in the idea of ​​Rivers landing in Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Carolina, Las Vegas or Miami.

Below we explain whether those teams are useful for the experienced quarterback.

IYER: Why the Redskins are ideal for Rivers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+150)

The combination of Rivers and Bruce Arians is intriguing and according to ESPN “the interest of The Bucs in (Rivers) is legitimate.” The fact that Rivers and his family recently moved to Florida is of course a plus, although reports indicate that the move had nothing to do with Rivers’ football career.

Tampa Bay has not indicated whether it will continue from Jameis Winston, who led the NFL in passing yards in his fifth season, but also led the competition with his 30 interceptions. At this point in Rivers’ career, it is right to ask if he would be a legitimate upgrade from Winston; Rivers, such as Winston, threw only three more touchdown passes (23) in 2019 than interceptions (20).

Rivers are probably cheaper and can be signed for a shorter term. That could be enough to take him to Tampa.

Indianapolis Colts (+200)

If the Colts could find a trading partner, they could handle quarterback Jacoby Brissett and receive a $ 5.5 million dead-cap charge in 2020, while also freeing up $ 15.875 million in cap space. They must strongly consider searching for that trading partner.

When Indianapolis extended the Brissett contract in September, this happened after the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck. Now General Manager Chris Ballard and Co. are working. no longer in scramble mode, and an overview of their current situation can make them believe that Rivers gives them a better chance of fighting in 2020 than Brissett.

“I thought Andrew Luck would be our quarterback this quarter (our last season), so I won’t make that prediction,” Ballard said during a radio interview last month when asked if the Colts QB is currently on the roster state.

Keep in mind that Colts coach Frank Reich was the Chargers quarterback coach in 2013 (one of Rivers’ best seasons) and their attacking coordinator in 2014 and ’15. They were able to reunite in Indy for Rivers’ final run on a title.

MORE: NFL Mock Draft 2020

Philip Rivers

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f6/c9/philip-rivers-021020-getty-ftr_1c28b1c2rnx7r1xkdojccpdsjy.jpg?t=815513768&w=500&quality=80

Carolina Panthers (+500)

This can be considered ideal for Rivers, who played his college football in nearby N.C. State. But it would make little or no sense to the Panthers.

According to Spotrac, the market value of Rivers is just over $ 24 million per season. The Panthers are scheduled to pay Cam Newton just north of $ 21 million in 2020, the last year of his current contract, and the team is deciding whether to continue with the 30-year-old quarterback this year, instead of from then on, considering the minimum cap branches.

If Carolina wants a veteran quarterback for a season where it’s unlikely to compete, why not hold a franchise icon for another season before turning the page to the real replacement of Newton?

Las Vegas Raiders (+700)

Rivers defeated the rival Raiders more than any other opponent during his career with the Chargers (he is 18-10 against Oakland), so leading them to a playoff push is the least he could do for what is left of the fan base while team moves to Vegas. Plus, the Raiders are reportedly considering switching from Derek Carr in 2020.

But although Jon Gruden can certainly appreciate the “grinder” that Rivers is, there will be concerns about the veteran’s ability to consistently push the ball at this point in his career. Someone like Jameis Winston may be more interested in Vegas before it goes to a younger passerby, possibly as early as this year’s sketch.

Miami Dolphins (+900)

The dolphins, armed with tons of cap space and high-quality puller pickers, are in position for a quick ascent if they use the cap room wisely and hit on the puller pickers. They can be contenders sooner rather than later in the AFC East.

But can they quickly become a candidate to sell themselves to Rivers in a free agency? And, from the Miami perspective, the team already has a great bridge quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will owe just $ 8 million in 2020. Why would you triple that amount for Rivers?

.