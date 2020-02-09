Where is xi China's leader orders coronavirus control from a safe height

Advertisement

Published: February 9, 2020, 8:58:36 am

President Xi Jinping took the stage in front of an enthusiastic audience in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to share his success in managing China through a turbulent year and to set a milestone in 2020.

“Every Chinese, every member of the Chinese nation should be proud to live in this great era,” he said, cheering the day before the New Year holidays. “Our progress is not stopped by storms and thunderstorms.”

Xi did not mention a dangerous new corona virus that had already stubbornly spread across the country. As he spoke, the government imprisoned Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, to prevent the virus from spreading from its epicenter.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has killed over 800 people and infested tens of thousands in China, is due to Xi struggling with a number of other challenges: a slowing economy, major protests in Hong Kong, an election in Taiwan, Beijing and China rejected protracted trade war with the United States.

Xi is now facing an intensifying health crisis, which is also a political one: a thorough examination of the authoritarian system that he has built around himself in the past seven years. While the Chinese government is struggling to contain the virus in the face of growing public discontent with its performance, the changes initiated by Xi could make it difficult for him to escape the guilt.

“It’s a big shock to the ruling party’s legitimacy. I think it could only be a second incident after the June 4, 1989 incident. It’s so big,” said Rong Jian, a writer on politics in Beijing, about the armed crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters this year.

However, as China’s fight against the corona virus intensified, Xi Li Keqiang, the country’s second largest leader, hired a leadership group to deal with the emergency and made him the public face of the government’s response. It was Li Keqiang who went to Wuhan to see doctors.

In contrast, Xi resigned from the public eye for a few days. This was not without precedent, although it was noticed in this crisis after previous Chinese leaders tried to show a more general grade in catastrophic times. State television and newspapers almost always run with tingling reports of every movement from Xi.

This withdrawal from the limelight, some analysts said, signaled Xi’s effort to isolate itself from a campaign that could stall and provoke public anger. Even so, Xi has consolidated its power and can remove or eliminate rivals. So there are only a few people left to blame if something goes wrong.

“Politically, I think he discovers that total dictatorial power has a disadvantage. That is, when things go wrong or there is a high risk of something going wrong, you have to take full responsibility,” said Victor Shih, a Associate professor at the University of California at San Diego who is studying Chinese politics.

Much of the country’s population has been instructed to stay at home, factories remain closed, and airlines have discontinued the service. Experts warn that the corona virus could smash the economy if it is not curbed quickly.

The government also has problems controlling the narrative. Xi now faces an unusually sharp public discontent that even China’s rigorous censorship apparatus has been unable to suppress everything.

The death of an ophthalmologist in Wuhan, Dr. Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded for warning his schoolmates about the spread of a dangerous new disease in December, has sparked a flood of pent-up public grief and anger at the government’s handling of the crisis. Chinese scientists have filed at least two petitions after Li died, each demanding freedom of expression.

State media is still ultimately controlling Xi and there is no evidence that he faces a serious challenge within the party leadership. However, the crisis has already affected China’s image as an emerging superpower – efficient, stable and strong – that could ultimately compete with the United States.

To what extent the crisis could undermine Xi’s political standing remains to be seen, but could weaken his position in the long term as he prepares for a third term as Secretary General of the Communist Party in 2022.

In 2018, Xi received approval to lift the constitutional restrictions on his term as President of the country, making his plan for another five-year term less than certain.

If Xi emerges from this crisis politically uncertain, the consequences are unpredictable. He may be more open to compromise within the party elite. Or he could double the imperial ways that China’s most powerful leader in generations has made him.

“Xi’s grip on power is not easy,” said Jude Blanchette, the Freeman Chair for Chinese Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“While the tough reaction to this crisis will undoubtedly worsen Xi’s tenure,” added Blanchette, “the logistics of organizing a leadership challenge against him remain tremendous.”

In recent days, despite the lack of public appearances, the state media has portrayed Xi as a tireless commander-in-chief. This week, they started calling the government’s fight against the virus a “people’s war,” a phrase used in Xi’s official reading on Friday of President Donald Trump’s phone call.

There are increasing signs that the propaganda is not proving convincing this time.

The New Year’s reception in Beijing at which Xi spoke became a source of popular anger, a symbol of a government that is slow to respond to the suffering in Wuhan. Xi and other leaders appear to have been surprised by the ferocity of the epidemic.

Senior officials would almost certainly have been informed of the looming crisis when national health authorities informed the World Health Organization on December 31, but neither Xi nor any other Beijing officials informed the public.

Xiu’s first confirmation of the epidemic was on January 20 when brief instructions were published under his name. His first public appearance after the Wuhan lock on January 23 was two days later when he chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s highest body, the Politburo Standing Committee, which was shown extensively on Chinese television. “We are sure that we can win in this fight,” he proclaimed.

At that time, the death toll was 106. As it increased, Xi allowed other officers to take on more visible roles. Xi has only performed before when he met foreign visitors in the Great Hall of the People or presided over the meetings of the Communist Party.

On January 28, Xi met with the Executive Director of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and informed Tedros that he had “personally” led the government’s response. Later reports in state media omitted the sentence, saying instead that the Xi government “led the reaction collectively.”

Since nothing happens by accident about how Xi is portrayed in the state media, the tweak suggested deliberately emphasizing the shared responsibility.

Xi was not officially broadcast for a week until a meeting with Cambodia’s authoritarian leader, Hun Sen, on Wednesday.

There is little evidence that Xi has given up power behind the scenes. Li Keqiang, Prime Minister of the Crisis Leadership Group, and other officials said they are taking their orders from Xi. The group is full of officials who work closely with Xi, and the directives underline its authority.

“The way the epidemic is now being dealt with from above simply doesn’t fit the argument that there has been a significant shift towards more collective, advisory leadership,” said Holly Snape, a British Academy scholarship holder at the University of Glasgow, the Chinese studies politics.

The extent of dissatisfaction and the potential challenges for Xi could be measured by repeated online references to the Chernobyl nuclear accident. Many of them came under the guise of viewer reviews of the popular eponymous television mini-series, which is still available for streaming in China.

“It’s the same in every time, in every country. Cover up everything,” wrote one reviewer. However, the Soviet Union of 1986 was a different country from China in 2020.

The Soviet state collapsed when Chernobyl happened, said Sergey Radchenko, professor of international relations at Cardiff University in Wales, who wrote extensively about Soviet and Chinese politics.

“The Chinese authorities, on the other hand, are demonstrating their coping ability, willingness to take unprecedented action – logistical exploits that could actually increase the regime’s legitimacy,” he added.

Radchenko compared Xi’s actions to those of previous leaders in times of crisis: Mao Zedong after the Cultural Revolution or Deng Xiaoping after the Tiananmen Square was crushed.

“He does what Mao and Deng would have done in similar circumstances: step back into the shadows while maintaining control.”

