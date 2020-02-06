Where can you stream the 2020 Oscar nominees?

Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast this Sunday, so you only have a few days to watch the 38 films in progress. The nominations went to some of the biggest movies of the year (Joker, Toy Story 4) that you’ve probably seen. Others are easily accessible on Netflix (The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes). And some require theater visits since they are not yet available online (Bombshell, Little Women, 1917).

But this self-imposed attack is not for the faint of heart. If you’re an Oscar completion artist, this means that technically, you have to plan visits to Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and the animated film Klaus. Below you will find out how to stream, rent and buy the academy’s most popular films from 2019.

A nice day in the neighborhood

LACEY TERRELLSony pictures

Nomination: Best Supporting Actor (Tom Hanks)

Watch on Amazon

Ad Astra

Nomination: sound mixing

Watch on Amazon

American factory

Courtesy of Netflix

Nomination: Best documentary

Watch on Netflix

Avengers: Endgame

Disney

Nomination: Visual effects

Watch on Amazon

bomb

Lionsgate and Getty

Nominations (3): Best Actress (Charlize Theron), Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie), Make-up and Hairstyling

buy tickets

Pre-order from Amazon

breakthrough

Nomination: Best Original Song (“I’m Standing With You”)

Check out HBO

The cave

Nomination: Best documentary

Watch on Amazon

Corpus Christi

Nomination: Best international feature film

buy tickets

The edge of democracy

Orlando Brito

Nomination: Best documentary

Watch on Netflix

Ford vs. Ferrari

Nominations (4): Best picture, film editing, sound mixing, sound editing

buy tickets

Watch on Amazon

For sama

FRONTLINE / “For Sama”

Nomination: Best documentary

Watch for free with Amazon Prime

Frozen II

DISNEY

Nomination: Best Original Song (“Into the Unknown”)

buy tickets

Pre-order from Amazon

Harriet

Glen Wilson / Focus Features

Nominations (2): Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Original Song (“Stand Up”)

Watch on Amazon

Honey country

Nominations (2): Best documentary, international feature film

Watch on Amazon

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Nomination: Best animated feature film

Look at Hulu

The Irishman

Netflix

Nominations (10): Best Film, Director (Martin Scorsese), Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects

Watch on Netflix

Jojo Rabbit

Fox Searchlight images

Nominations (6): Best film, supporting actress (Scarlett Johansson), adapted script, costume design, production design, film editing

Watch on Amazon

joker

Warner Bros.

Nominations (11): Best Film, Director (Todd Phillips), Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Film Editing, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing

Watch on Amazon

Judy

LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions / David Hindley

Nominations (2): Best Actress (Renee Zellweger), Make-up and Hairstyling

Watch on Amazon

I have lost my body

Netflix

Nomination: Best animated feature film

Watch on Netflix

Klaus

Netflix

Nomination: Best animated feature film

Watch on Netflix

Knife out

Lions gate

Nomination: Best original screenplay

buy tickets

Pre-order from Amazon

Les Miserables

Nomination: Best international feature film

buy tickets

The lighthouse

Nomination: Best camera

Watch on Amazon

The Lion King

Disney

Nomination: Best visual effects

Watch on Amazon

Little woman

Wilson Webb

Nominations (6): Best Picture, Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Original Score

buy tickets

Pre-order from Amazon

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

Nomination: Best makeup and hairstyling

Watch on Amazon

Marriage history

WILSON WEBBNetflix

Nominations (6): Best Picture, Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Actor (Adam Driver), Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Original Screenplay, Original Score

Watch on Netflix

Missing link

Nomination: Best animated feature film

Look at Hulu

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Nominations (10): Best film, director (Quentin Tarantino), actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), supporting actor (Brad Pitt), original screenplay, camera, costume design, production design, sound mixing, sound editing

Watch on Amazon

1917

Nominations (10): Best film, director (Sam Mendes), original script, camera, make-up and hairstyle, production design, original score, visual effects, sound mixing, sound editing

buy tickets

Pre-order from Amazon

Pain and fame

Nominations (2): Best International Feature Film, Actor (Antonio Banderas)

Watch on Amazon

parasite

Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment

Nominations (6): Best film, international feature film, director (Bong Joon Ho), original screenplay, production design, film editing

Watch on Amazon

Richard Jewell

Nomination: Best Supporting Actress (Kathy Bates)

buy tickets

Pre-order from Amazon

rocket Man

Photo credit: David ApplebyParamount

Nomination: Best original song (“I will love myself again”)

Watch on Amazon

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Nominations (3): Best original score, visual effects, sound editing

buy tickets

Pre-order from Amazon

The two popes

Peter Mountain

Nominations (3): Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Adapted Screenplay

Watch on Netflix

Toy Story 4

Nominations (2): Best animated feature film, original song (“I can’t let you throw it away”)

Watch on Amazon

