Where can you stream the 2020 Oscar nominees?

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast this Sunday, so you only have a few days to watch the 38 films in progress. The nominations went to some of the biggest movies of the year (Joker, Toy Story 4) that you’ve probably seen. Others are easily accessible on Netflix (The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes). And some require theater visits since they are not yet available online (Bombshell, Little Women, 1917).
But this self-imposed attack is not for the faint of heart. If you’re an Oscar completion artist, this means that technically, you have to plan visits to Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and the animated film Klaus. Below you will find out how to stream, rent and buy the academy’s most popular films from 2019.
A nice day in the neighborhood
Nomination: Best Supporting Actor (Tom Hanks)
Watch on Amazon
Ad Astra
Nomination: sound mixing
Watch on Amazon
American factory
Nomination: Best documentary
Watch on Netflix
Avengers: Endgame
Nomination: Visual effects
Watch on Amazon
bomb
Nominations (3): Best Actress (Charlize Theron), Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie), Make-up and Hairstyling
buy tickets
Pre-order from Amazon
breakthrough
Nomination: Best Original Song (“I’m Standing With You”)
Check out HBO
The cave
Nomination: Best documentary
Watch on Amazon
Corpus Christi
Nomination: Best international feature film
buy tickets
The edge of democracy
Nomination: Best documentary
Watch on Netflix
Ford vs. Ferrari
Nominations (4): Best picture, film editing, sound mixing, sound editing
buy tickets
Watch on Amazon
For sama
Nomination: Best documentary
Watch for free with Amazon Prime
Frozen II
Nomination: Best Original Song (“Into the Unknown”)
buy tickets
Pre-order from Amazon
Harriet
Nominations (2): Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Original Song (“Stand Up”)
Watch on Amazon
Honey country
Nominations (2): Best documentary, international feature film
Watch on Amazon
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Nomination: Best animated feature film
Look at Hulu
The Irishman
Nominations (10): Best Film, Director (Martin Scorsese), Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects
Watch on Netflix
Jojo Rabbit
Nominations (6): Best film, supporting actress (Scarlett Johansson), adapted script, costume design, production design, film editing
Watch on Amazon
joker
Nominations (11): Best Film, Director (Todd Phillips), Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Film Editing, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing
Watch on Amazon
Judy
Nominations (2): Best Actress (Renee Zellweger), Make-up and Hairstyling
Watch on Amazon
I have lost my body
Nomination: Best animated feature film
Watch on Netflix
Klaus
Nomination: Best animated feature film
Watch on Netflix
Knife out
Nomination: Best original screenplay
buy tickets
Pre-order from Amazon
Les Miserables
Nomination: Best international feature film
buy tickets
The lighthouse
Nomination: Best camera
Watch on Amazon
The Lion King
Disney
Nomination: Best visual effects
Watch on Amazon
Little woman
Nominations (6): Best Picture, Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Original Score
buy tickets
Pre-order from Amazon
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
Nomination: Best makeup and hairstyling
Watch on Amazon
Marriage history
Nominations (6): Best Picture, Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Actor (Adam Driver), Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Original Screenplay, Original Score
Watch on Netflix
Missing link
Nomination: Best animated feature film
Look at Hulu
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Nominations (10): Best film, director (Quentin Tarantino), actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), supporting actor (Brad Pitt), original screenplay, camera, costume design, production design, sound mixing, sound editing
Watch on Amazon
1917
Nominations (10): Best film, director (Sam Mendes), original script, camera, make-up and hairstyle, production design, original score, visual effects, sound mixing, sound editing
buy tickets
Pre-order from Amazon
Pain and fame
Nominations (2): Best International Feature Film, Actor (Antonio Banderas)
Watch on Amazon
parasite
Nominations (6): Best film, international feature film, director (Bong Joon Ho), original screenplay, production design, film editing
Watch on Amazon
Richard Jewell
Nomination: Best Supporting Actress (Kathy Bates)
buy tickets
Pre-order from Amazon
rocket Man
Nomination: Best original song (“I will love myself again”)
Watch on Amazon
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Nominations (3): Best original score, visual effects, sound editing
buy tickets
Pre-order from Amazon
The two popes
Nominations (3): Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Adapted Screenplay
Watch on Netflix
Toy Story 4
Nominations (2): Best animated feature film, original song (“I can’t let you throw it away”)
Watch on Amazon
