Where are my closest pro-European events that fight Brexit? | Latest Brexit news and top stories

The new European

Anti-Brexit demonstrators outside the parliament buildings in London.

PA wire / PA images

Find your closest pro-European campaign activities, lectures, protests and events nationwide.

Young anti-Brexit demonstrator demonstrates against the UK’s departure from the European Union. Photo: Luciana Guerra / PA.

Friday, February 21 – The ‘Bring and share’ evening from Chester for Europe with European food and drink (the idea is to bring a dish from a European country that people can share). Numbers are limited for this event. For more information e-mail [email protected]

Sunday, March 15 – Chester for Europe’s European film night at Chez Jules Chester. For more information e-mail [email protected]

– The events listed are not affiliated with The New European and can be changed.

– If you plan to hold a different type of event, let The New European know about this by sending an email to [email protected]

