SRINAGAR :

The Kashmir Criminal Police Department has registered cases against ticketing agents and airlines operating in J&K in accordance with sections 420, 468, 471, 409 R / W and 120-B of the Indian Criminal Code. The measure was taken after the crime department, through the tourism director, received complaints from various travel associations and trade organizations regarding the alleged sale of airline tickets by various travel agencies at inflated prices.

The criminal police conducted an investigation based on these complaints and found that officers from various airlines sold large numbers of group tickets on behalf of non-group passengers and were not looking for group members.

The tickets purchased in advance by the travel agencies as group tickets were then sold at excessive prices as single tickets in black, which violated the airlines’ provisions for group bookings, a police statement said.

The statement added that it emerged that by selling tickets in advance to travel agents, airlines have created an artificial and imaginary shortage of online tickets for the general public that directly affected the price index and led to high inflation Air travel rates led. This paved the way for the harassment of the public by travel agents who fetched high prices by buying tickets at very low prices.

By promoting the criminal conspiracy with the airline’s staff, the travel agencies have betrayed the passengers and caused losses to the treasury with corresponding illegal profits through tax evasion, the statement said.

