When the revival recently asked for WWE releases

The Revival has yet to sign new WWE contracts. After several attempts, the company each offered them well over $ 700,000 to stay five more years.

Bodyslam.net reported for the first time on The Revival’s recent contract negotiations. They also reported for the first time that the WWE was taking longer due to injuries.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter confirmed and explained the situation further. WWE is said to have “significantly increased its offer for a new five-year contract.” After The Revival received this offer, they asked again about their releases.

The Revival asked for their release again last week. WWE significantly increased their offer for a new five-year contract, and after receiving the offer, they declined and asked for their release. At this point, they have not yet been published. Their contracts would have expired a few months ago, but they had time because every member was injured, but I think they would be clear around April

It looks like The Revival may be on its way to leave the WWE. They appear to have copyrighted a new name that they can use outside of the company. Let’s see what happens when their contracts run.

