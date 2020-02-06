When is the NBA trading period 2020? Date, time, latest rumors, news and top goals

Advertisement

It was unusually quiet around the NBA rumor mill, but that could soon change as the 2020 trading deadline approaches.

With every team past the middle of the regular season, the Eastern and Western Conference play-off races are tight and the seedings change every day. A big splash or movement on the pony by a contender can make a big difference in April, May or even June.

Here is everything you need to know before the 2020 NBA trading period.

When is the NBA trading period in 2020?

Date: Thursday, February 6

Thursday, February 6 Time: 3 p.m. ET | Afternoon PT

The NBA trading period is Thursday, February 6. The closing point is 3 p.m. ET, although the news of some transactions may appear shortly after that deadline.

Who are the top goals on the NBA trade deadline?

Jrue Holiday, Pelicans

Holiday is stuck in an attempt to save a season plagued by injuries in New Orleans. Basketball operations executive vice president David Griffin is likely to call on Holiday to see if he can get a substantial return package, but the price will be high for Holiday’s services.

UPDATING: The Pelicans have “really withdrawn” in trade negotiations, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, and they want to give a playoff push. That means that Holiday will probably stay in New Orleans until the end of the term.

Kevin Love, Cavaliers

Another year, another round of rumors about the five-fold All-Star. Wojnarowski reported in early December that the cavs are willing to listen to offers for love. Cleveland is looking for young prospects and / or concept picks, but that could be a challenge given the size of the Love contract (around $ 90 million remaining after 2019-2020).

Andre Drummond, Pistons

There is an “increasing belief” among external teams that Drummond will be relocated before the deadline, although no deal is imminent. The Hawks showed an interest in Drummond, but they are “no longer in conversation” with the Pistons for a deal for him, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

UPDATING: With only a few hours before the deadline, Haynes reports that there is an “increased chance” that Drummond will stay with the Pistons until the end of the season.

Clint Capela, Rockets

The rockets discuss potential Capela transactions with several Eastern Conference teams, per Woj. Houston is all-in for a championship with James Harden and Russell Westbrook, so the Rockets hope to switch him to an impact wing player.

UPDATING: Capela was sent to the Hawks late Tuesday night as part of a four-team trade.

Chris Paul / Dennis Schroder / Danilo Gallinari / Steven Adams, Thunder

It will be fascinating to see how Thunder general manager Sam Presti meets the deadline. A member of this quartet can really give the title chances of a team a boost. However, Oklahoma City is currently in the playoff position, so if nothing attractive happens, Presti could decide to keep all these pieces together.

Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies

Memphis is “sure” that the Iguodala can move before the February deadline, according to Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic. He would fit well with the Clippers, Lakers or Rockets in the West, but those teams do not have a lot of attractive trading assets for a reconstruction team.

UPDATING: The Grizzlies have finally found a trading partner. They will send Iguodala to the heat, according to several reports.

Evan Fournier, Magic

The 27-year-old gunman enjoys the best season of his career in Orlando, with an average of nearly 20 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line. He is seen as a likely trade goal of league leaders. Will the Magic listen to potential lovers or focus on staying in the top eight of the east?

