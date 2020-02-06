When is Opening Day 2020? Date, schedule, start times for all 30 MLB teams

Advertisement

Nice (almost) opening day!

The 2020 season has a lot to live up to, after one of the most eventful offseasons in the recent recollection: big signings by free agents, big drama, big layoffs in connection with the Astros sign-scandal and much more.

Needless to say, the 2020 season can be great in one word, especially with all the storylines that are coming. We saw a classic 2019 World Series, with Anthony Rendon and the Nats who beat the Astros in seven games. Now the Nationals will have to defend their championship without Rendon, who signed with the Angels this season.

And of course there is the whole sign-stealing thing that happened with the Astros. How will Houston, now under the watchful eye of Dusty Baker, bounce back in 2020? Will their talented core increase and put aside the cheat scandal, or will more questions be asked than answered?

Now that Super Bowl 54 is officially with us, we can look forward to spring training clichés, meaningless practice games and, of course, Opening Day. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the best sports days of the year.

When is MLB Opening Day 2020?

The MLB season begins on Thursday, March 26, with a first pitch of a few games scheduled for 1:10 PM. ET.

All 30 teams will play, the third year in a row each team starts their season on the same day.

MLB Opening Day Schedule

A full set of games on Opening Day shakes as follows:

Game

First pitch (ET)

Nationals versus Mets

1:10 pm

Tigers versus Indians

1:10 pm

Royals vs. White sox

2.10 p.m.

Cubs vs. Brewers

2.10 p.m.

Yankees versus Orioles

3.05 p.m.

Red Sox versus Blue Jays

3:37 pm

Twins versus athletics

4.07 pm

Rockies versus Padres

4.10 p.m.

Giants vs. Dodgers

4.10 p.m.

Rangers versus Mariners

4.10 p.m.

Cardinals versus red

4.10 p.m.

Phillies against Marlins

4.10 p.m.

Pirates versus rays

4.10 p.m.

Angels vs. Astros

7:10 pm

Braves versus D-backs

10:10 am

MLB Opening Day 2020 countdown

