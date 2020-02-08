Advertisement

The madness of March is imminent with the unveiling of the 68-person March Madness bracket around the corner.

There is chaos and drama every year, but the 2020 edition of the NCAA Tournament can be different from any other in a parity-driven college basketball season.

Advertisement

Below you will find all the details you need to know about the 2020 tournament, including a full schedule, tournament location list, details of the Sunday Sunday, top 25 rankings and bracket projections.

DECOURCY: Big Ten basketball faces unprecedented, unparalleled parity

When is March Madness 2020?

First four start: 17th of March

17th of March Start first round: March 19

March 19 End date: Monday, April 6

The 2020 Madness drama starts with betting games in the First Four on Tuesday March 17 and Wednesday March 18.

After the field has been reduced to 64 teams, the first round action will take place on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 with 16 games on both days.

Every March Madness game can be viewed on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, as well as the March Madness app.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Round

place

dates

First four

Dayton, Ohio

March 17-18

First / second round

Albany, N.Y.

March 19, 21

First / second round

Spokane, wash.

March 19, 21

First / second round

St. Louis

March 19, 21

First / second round

Tampa, Fla.

March 19, 21

First / second round

Greensboro, N.C.

March 20, 22

First / second round

Omaha, Neb.

March 20, 22

First / second round

Sacramento, Calif.

March 20, 22

First / second round

Cleveland

March 20, 22

Midwest Regional

Indianapolis

March 26, 28

West Regional

Los Angeles

March 26, 28

South regional

Houston

March 27, 29

Eastern region

New York

March 27, 29

Last four

Atlanta

6 April

National championship

Minneapolis

April 8

When is selection Sunday 2020?

Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

The 2020 Madness selection show is on TBS and available via live stream on the March Madness app and NCAA.com. The show will announce each of the 68 teams selected for the tournament, in addition to dates, game locations, tip-off times and TV channels for the matchups. Greg Gumbel will handle the duties of the studio host as he unveils the ring.

NCAA basketball top 25 rankings & rankings

Here’s a look at the current AP top 25 rankings from Monday, February 3.

Rank

Team (votes in first place)

Conference

W-L

1

Baylor (49)

Large 12

19-1

2

Gonzaga (15)

WCC

23-1

3

Kansas (1)

Large 12

18-3

4

State of San Diego

Mountain West

23-0

5

Louisville

ACC

19-3

6

Dayton

Atlantic Ocean 10

20-2

7

Duke

ACC

18-3

8

State of Florida

ACC

18-3

9

Maryland

Big Ten

17-4

10

Villanova

Big east

17-4

11

Maroon

SEC

19-2

12

Seton Hall

Big east

16-5

13

West Virginia

Large 12

17-4

14

Oregon

Pac-12

18-5

15

Kentucky

SEC

16-5

16

Michigan State

Big Ten

16-6

17

Iowa

Big Ten

16-6

18

LSU

SEC

17-4

19

Butler

Big east

17-5

20

Illinois

Big Ten

16-6

21

Creighton

Big east

17-5

22

Penn State

Big Ten

16-5

23

Arizona

Pac-12

15-6

24

Colorado

Pac-12

17-5

25

Houston

American

17-5

NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

The predictions and explanations of SN for the best 16 seeds for 2020 March Madness are below. The teams are shown per region with the seed line of each team on the left and the total 1-16 seed ranking in parentheses.

SOUTH REGION

CENTER AREA

1 – Baylor (1)

1 – Kansas (2)

2 – Dayton (8)

2 – Louisville (6)

3 – Villanova (10)

3 – Maryland (12)

4 – Auburn (16)

4 – Butler (13)

EAST AREA

WEST REGION

1 – Gonzaga (4)

1 – State of San Diego (3)

2 – Duke (5)

2 – West Virginia (7)

3 – Seton Hall (9)

3 – State of Florida (11)

4 – State of Michigan (15)

4 – Oregon (14)

1. Baylor – The team of AP No. 1 lost its second game of the season against Washington, but has since been perfect, winning Kansas (away), Villanova (neutral) and Arizona and Butler (both at home).

2. Kansas – The Jayhawks lead the nation in terms of strength and are the only team with 10 Quad-I victories.

3. State of San Diego – SDSU is the last undefeated team in the country and the NET leader of the country, winning with Creighton, BYU and Iowa.

4. Gonzaga – With victories over Arizona and Oregon far from home, the Bulldogs must have confidence in their chances of landing another number 1 seed.

5. Duke – The loss of Stephen F. Austin hurts, but there is serious concern about the potential of the Blue Devils as a top seed with victories over Kansas and Michigan State away from home.

6. Louisville – Chris Mack’s group may come out as a number 2 seed, but that’s a great place to be in what is a chaotic month of March. Cardinals win at Duke.

7. West Virginia – The elite schedule of WVa (no. 4) and 10 combined Quad-I / II victories make for a moderate 3-4 road record.

8. Dayton – The Flyers still have to lose in regulations with overtime losses to Kansas and Colorado. However, there is still no top 30 NET profit on the resume.

9. Seton Hall – Myles Powell’s team has been flying high lately. The Pirates have a record of 12-5 against Quad-I / II opponents this season, including victories over Maryland and at Butler.

10. Villanova – Another quality gain on the road would be nice, because the Wildcats have so far only achieved one NET top-50 victory. The victory in Kansas and the strength of the schedule certainly help.

11. State of Florida – If FSU can beat Duke or Louisville again, this would be a big boost for the CV of the Seminoles. An extra top-level win could solidify this group as a number 2 seed.

12. Maryland – The Terrapins have been top-15 in both NET and schedule power lately and have not suffered any losses outside of Quad-I.

13. Butler – The Bulldogs seem to be back on track after losing four out of six. Butler’s team sheet is stacked with Quad-I victories that will pay dividends as the season progresses.

14. Oregon – Thanks to a loaded non-conference slate, Oregon has a strong strength and wins the tournament teams in Seton Hall, Houston, Michigan and Memphis.

15. State of Michigan – Sparty has recently hit a heavy patch and is only 3-6 in Quad-I games. Advanced statistics should help this team stay at a striking distance from a top 4 seed.

16. Auburn – Just like Dayton, the Tigers have an excellent record with not much meat on the CV. An overwhelming year in the SEC did not give Auburn many opportunities for quality victories.