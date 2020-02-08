When is Daytona 500 in 2020? Date, start time, TV schedule for race and qualification

The Daytona 500 is the only constant when NASCAR enters a different era of change. The biggest Cup Series race of the season remains the first, despite a changed race schedule for 2020, and while next year will entail more schedule changes along with the introduction of the “Next Gen” car, the only bet will be the place of the Daytona 500 as the season opener and the most striking race of the year.
This year’s Daytona 500, the 62nd edition of The Great American Race, is scheduled for Sunday, February 16 with a start time of 2.30 p.m. ET. As has been the case for 13 consecutive years, the Daytona 500 will broadcast live on Fox.
The first race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season represents the beginning of the end for the “Generation 6” cars before the aforementioned “Next Gen” cars are introduced next year. It also marks the first race of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson’s last season in the chair, as the legend of Hendrick Motorsports announced in November that he will retire after 2020. The double Daytona 500 winner still has a chance to earn a sixth record Cup Series championship.
Below you will find everything you need to know to view the 2020 Daytona 500 on Fox, the 17th presentation of the network of NASCAR’s most prestigious race.
When is Daytona 500 in 2020?
- Date: Sunday, February 16
- Start time: 2.30 a.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox
- Livestream: Fox Sports Go
- Radio: MRN
The start time for the Daytona 500 is 14.30 hrs. ET, but Fox coverage starts long before the green flag is waved off on the 2.5 km long Daytona International Speedway. (The official green flag time is TBD.)
Fox’s Daytona 500 coverage starts at 11:00 AM ET with “NASCAR Raceday” on FS1, and the show will move to Fox at 1:00 PM. ET.
Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will be at the call of the 2020 Daytona 500, marking the first race in which the duo has collaborated since Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip has long since retired. Joy will call his 41st Daytona 500 and Gordon will call his fifth.
The experienced reporting team from Matt Yocum (20th Daytona 500), Jamie Little (sixth), Vince Welch (sixth) and Regan Smith (third) will provide stories and updates of pit road for the Daytona 500. Chris Myers and Adam Alexander anchor Fox’s pre-coverage.
TV schedule Daytona 500 2020
The actual Daytona 500 is the finale of what is an unusually long series of training and qualifying sessions, all broadcast by Fox. Such a large race deserves such extensive coverage.
The action on the circuit starts Saturday, February 8, with three practice sessions, the first of which is a warm-up for the Busch Clash on Sunday evening. FS1 will conduct most of Daytona 500 practice and qualification sessions; the only events on Fox are the qualifying session on Sunday afternoon (9 February) and the race itself on the 16th.
Below is the full TV schedule for all Daytona 500 practice sessions, qualifying events and races, including the annual exhibition. All events shown on FS1 or Fox can be streamed live on Fox Sports Go.
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
11:35 am ET
Busch Clash last training
FS1
MRN
1:35 pm ET
Daytona 500 training
FS1
MRN
3 p.m. ET
Daytona 500 training
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
12.30 pm ET
Daytona 500-pole qualification
Fox
MRN
3 p.m. ET
Busch clash
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
7 p.m. ET
Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1
FS1
MRN
8:45 PM ET
Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
5.05 pm ET
Daytona 500 training
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
12.30 pm ET
Daytona 500 final training
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
2.30 a.m. ET
Daytona 500
Fox
MRN
Qualification Daytona 500 2020
A special race requires a unique qualification form. However, the qualification for the Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 12.30 p.m. ET, that event only puts the front row for The Great American Race. The rest of the field will be determined during the Bluegreen Vacations Duels, a few fast races scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and 8:45 PM ET on Thursday, February 13.
The starting positions for this year’s Daytona Duels are set based on the qualifying speed of the pole. The cars that qualify for odd-numbered positions (first, third, fifth, etc.) will compete in duel 1. Even-numbered qualifications will compete in duel 2.
The results of the first Duel on Thursday determine the inner row for the 2020 Daytona 500 and the results of the second Duel determine the outer row.
Only 40 cars will participate in the Daytona 500, so three of the 43 cars that participated in the race are not eligible. Below you will find the complete input list.
Car no.
Driver
To make
Team
00
Quinn Houff
Chevrolet
StarCom Racing
1
Kurt Busch
Chevrolet
Chip Ganassi Racing
2
Brad Keselowski
ford
Team Penske
3
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
Richard Childress Racing
4
Kevin Harvick
ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Ryan Newman
ford
Roush Fenway Racing
8
Tyler Reddick
Chevrolet
Richard Childress Racing
9
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Aric Almirola
ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
ford
Team Penske
13
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
Germain Racing
14
Clint Bowyer
ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
Brennan Poole
Chevrolet
Premium Motorsports
16
Justin Haley
Chevrolet
Kaulig Racing
17
Chris Buescher
ford
Roush Fenway Racing
18
Kyle Busch
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
Martin Truex, Jr.
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
Erik Jones
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
21
Matt DiBenedetto
ford
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Joey Logano
ford
Team Penske
24
William Byron
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
27
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
Premium Motorsports
32
Corey LaJoie
ford
GA FAS Racing
34
Michael McDowell
ford
Front Row Motorsports
36
David Ragan
ford
Rick Ware Racing
37
Ryan Preece
Chevrolet
JTG Daugherty Racing
38
John Hunter Nemechek
ford
Front Row Motorsports
41
Cole Custer
ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
42
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
Chip Ganassi Racing
43
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
Richard Petty Motorsports
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
Chevrolet
JTG Daugherty Racing
48
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
49
Chad Finchum
Toyota
Motorsports business management
51
Joey Gase
Chevrolet
Rick Ware Racing
52
BJ McLeod
ford
Rick Ware Racing
54
J.J. Yeley
ford
Rick Ware Racing
62
Brendan Gaughan
Chevrolet
Beard Motorsports
66
Timmy Hill
ford
Motorsports business management
77
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
Spire Motorsports
88
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
95
Christopher Bell
Toyota
Leavine Family Racing
96
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
Gaunt Brothers Racing
NOTE: Justin Haley, Reed Sorenson, Chad Finchum, J.J. Yeley, Brendan Gaughan, Timmy Hill and Daniel Suarez enter the Daytona 500 without team charters and have to make the race through qualifying or the Duel races.
Quotations for Daytona 500 2020
According to NASCAR, three drivers are entering the 2020 Daytona 500 with the best chances of winning. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski from Team Penske, plus Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsports and Denny Hamlin from Joe Gibbs Racing, are at the top with 10-1 chances. Hamlin naturally won the Daytona 500 of last year.
Below are the opportunities to win the 2020 Daytona 500 for the 33 best drivers.
Driver
Opportunities
Joey Logano
10-1
Brad Keselowski
10-1
Chase Elliott
10-1
Denny Hamlin
10-1
Kyle Busch
11-1
Kevin Harvick
11-1
Martin Truex Jr.
13-1
Ryan Blaney
14-1
Alex Bowman
18-1
Kurt Busch
18-1
William Byron
18-1
Clint Bowyer
20-1
Aric Almirola
20-1
Matt DiBenedetto
20-1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20-1
Erik Jones
20-1
Kyle Larson
20-1
Jimmie Johnson
20-1
Ross Chastain
25-1
Ryan Newman
35-1
Cole Custer
35-1
Christopher Bell
35-1
Austin Dillon
40-1
Chris Buescher
40-1
Tyler Reddick
40-1
Brennan Poole
40-1
Daniel Suarez
40-1
Bubba Wallace
50-1
Ty Dillon
66-1
Ryan Preece
66-1
Michael McDowell
66-1
John Hunter Nemechek
80-1
Landon Cassil
66-1