When is Daytona 500 in 2020? Date, start time, TV schedule for race and qualification

The Daytona 500 is the only constant when NASCAR enters a different era of change. The biggest Cup Series race of the season remains the first, despite a changed race schedule for 2020, and while next year will entail more schedule changes along with the introduction of the “Next Gen” car, the only bet will be the place of the Daytona 500 as the season opener and the most striking race of the year.

This year’s Daytona 500, the 62nd edition of The Great American Race, is scheduled for Sunday, February 16 with a start time of 2.30 p.m. ET. As has been the case for 13 consecutive years, the Daytona 500 will broadcast live on Fox.

The first race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season represents the beginning of the end for the “Generation 6” cars before the aforementioned “Next Gen” cars are introduced next year. It also marks the first race of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson’s last season in the chair, as the legend of Hendrick Motorsports announced in November that he will retire after 2020. The double Daytona 500 winner still has a chance to earn a sixth record Cup Series championship.

Below you will find everything you need to know to view the 2020 Daytona 500 on Fox, the 17th presentation of the network of NASCAR’s most prestigious race.

When is Daytona 500 in 2020?

Date : Sunday, February 16

: Sunday, February 16 Start time : 2.30 a.m. ET

: 2.30 a.m. ET TV channel : Fox

: Fox Livestream : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Radio: MRN

The start time for the Daytona 500 is 14.30 hrs. ET, but Fox coverage starts long before the green flag is waved off on the 2.5 km long Daytona International Speedway. (The official green flag time is TBD.)

Fox’s Daytona 500 coverage starts at 11:00 AM ET with “NASCAR Raceday” on FS1, and the show will move to Fox at 1:00 PM. ET.

Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will be at the call of the 2020 Daytona 500, marking the first race in which the duo has collaborated since Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip has long since retired. Joy will call his 41st Daytona 500 and Gordon will call his fifth.

The experienced reporting team from Matt Yocum (20th Daytona 500), Jamie Little (sixth), Vince Welch (sixth) and Regan Smith (third) will provide stories and updates of pit road for the Daytona 500. Chris Myers and Adam Alexander anchor Fox’s pre-coverage.

TV schedule Daytona 500 2020

The actual Daytona 500 is the finale of what is an unusually long series of training and qualifying sessions, all broadcast by Fox. Such a large race deserves such extensive coverage.

The action on the circuit starts Saturday, February 8, with three practice sessions, the first of which is a warm-up for the Busch Clash on Sunday evening. FS1 will conduct most of Daytona 500 practice and qualification sessions; the only events on Fox are the qualifying session on Sunday afternoon (9 February) and the race itself on the 16th.

Below is the full TV schedule for all Daytona 500 practice sessions, qualifying events and races, including the annual exhibition. All events shown on FS1 or Fox can be streamed live on Fox Sports Go.

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

11:35 am ET

Busch Clash last training

FS1

MRN

1:35 pm ET

Daytona 500 training

FS1

MRN

3 p.m. ET

Daytona 500 training

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

12.30 pm ET

Daytona 500-pole qualification

Fox

MRN

3 p.m. ET

Busch clash

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

7 p.m. ET

Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1

FS1

MRN

8:45 PM ET

Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

5.05 pm ET

Daytona 500 training

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

12.30 pm ET

Daytona 500 final training

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

2.30 a.m. ET

Daytona 500

Fox

MRN

Qualification Daytona 500 2020

A special race requires a unique qualification form. However, the qualification for the Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 12.30 p.m. ET, that event only puts the front row for The Great American Race. The rest of the field will be determined during the Bluegreen Vacations Duels, a few fast races scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and 8:45 PM ET on Thursday, February 13.

The starting positions for this year’s Daytona Duels are set based on the qualifying speed of the pole. The cars that qualify for odd-numbered positions (first, third, fifth, etc.) will compete in duel 1. Even-numbered qualifications will compete in duel 2.

The results of the first Duel on Thursday determine the inner row for the 2020 Daytona 500 and the results of the second Duel determine the outer row.

Only 40 cars will participate in the Daytona 500, so three of the 43 cars that participated in the race are not eligible. Below you will find the complete input list.

Car no.

Driver

To make

Team

00

Quinn Houff

Chevrolet

StarCom Racing

1

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Brad Keselowski

ford

Team Penske

3

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing

4

Kevin Harvick

ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Ryan Newman

ford

Roush Fenway Racing

8

Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing

9

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Aric Almirola

ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

ford

Team Penske

13

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

Germain Racing

14

Clint Bowyer

ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

15

Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

Premium Motorsports

16

Justin Haley

Chevrolet

Kaulig Racing

17

Chris Buescher

ford

Roush Fenway Racing

18

Kyle Busch

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

Martin Truex, Jr.

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

Erik Jones

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

Matt DiBenedetto

ford

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Joey Logano

ford

Team Penske

24

William Byron

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

27

Reed Sorenson

Chevrolet

Premium Motorsports

32

Corey LaJoie

ford

GA FAS Racing

34

Michael McDowell

ford

Front Row Motorsports

36

David Ragan

ford

Rick Ware Racing

37

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

JTG Daugherty Racing

38

John Hunter Nemechek

ford

Front Row Motorsports

41

Cole Custer

ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

42

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

Chip Ganassi Racing

43

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

Richard Petty Motorsports

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Chevrolet

JTG Daugherty Racing

48

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

49

Chad Finchum

Toyota

Motorsports business management

51

Joey Gase

Chevrolet

Rick Ware Racing

52

BJ McLeod

ford

Rick Ware Racing

54

J.J. Yeley

ford

Rick Ware Racing

62

Brendan Gaughan

Chevrolet

Beard Motorsports

66

Timmy Hill

ford

Motorsports business management

77

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

Spire Motorsports

88

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

95

Christopher Bell

Toyota

Leavine Family Racing

96

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

Gaunt Brothers Racing

NOTE: Justin Haley, Reed Sorenson, Chad Finchum, J.J. Yeley, Brendan Gaughan, Timmy Hill and Daniel Suarez enter the Daytona 500 without team charters and have to make the race through qualifying or the Duel races.

Quotations for Daytona 500 2020

According to NASCAR, three drivers are entering the 2020 Daytona 500 with the best chances of winning. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski from Team Penske, plus Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsports and Denny Hamlin from Joe Gibbs Racing, are at the top with 10-1 chances. Hamlin naturally won the Daytona 500 of last year.

Below are the opportunities to win the 2020 Daytona 500 for the 33 best drivers.

Driver

Opportunities

Joey Logano

10-1

Brad Keselowski

10-1

Chase Elliott

10-1

Denny Hamlin

10-1

Kyle Busch

11-1

Kevin Harvick

11-1

Martin Truex Jr.

13-1

Ryan Blaney

14-1

Alex Bowman

18-1

Kurt Busch

18-1

William Byron

18-1

Clint Bowyer

20-1

Aric Almirola

20-1

Matt DiBenedetto

20-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20-1

Erik Jones

20-1

Kyle Larson

20-1

Jimmie Johnson

20-1

Ross Chastain

25-1

Ryan Newman

35-1

Cole Custer

35-1

Christopher Bell

35-1

Austin Dillon

40-1

Chris Buescher

40-1

Tyler Reddick

40-1

Brennan Poole

40-1

Daniel Suarez

40-1

Bubba Wallace

50-1

Ty Dillon

66-1

Ryan Preece

66-1

Michael McDowell

66-1

John Hunter Nemechek

80-1

Landon Cassil

66-1